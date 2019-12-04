Mrs. Robbie Banks Ford, 68 of Dadeville, AL passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 in Auburn, AL.



Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, 1:00 p.m. CST at Baskin Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church in Dadeville, AL, Rev. Mwana Strickland, Pastor / Officiating; Rev. Leon Henderson, Eulogist.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Ford is survived by two sons, Lee Banks (Lecresha) of Alexander City, AL and Corneilous Ford (Angela) of Atlanta, GA, two daughters, Angela Hicks (Rodrick) of Auburn, AL and Demetrius Ford (Derrick) of Beauregard, AL, two sisters, Edna Baxter (Hurbert) of North Carolina and Mary McKinney (Willie) of Alexander City, AL, three brothers, Anthony Brooks of Dadeville, AL, Kenny(Elizabeth)Banks of Valley, AL and Tony Heard of Alexander City, AL, grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she adored, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.