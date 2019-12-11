Home News Obituaries Ms. Cynthia Ann Story
Ms. Cynthia Ann Story

Ms. Cynthia Ann Story

Ms. Cynthia Ann Story, 63 of New York, NY formerly of LaFayette, AL passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Mt. Sinai Beth-Israel Hospital in New York.

Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019, 3:00 p.m. CST at Greater Poplar Spring Baptist Church in LaFayette, AL, Rev. Jerone Fannin, Pastor; Overseer Calvin Daniel; Eulogist. Burial will follow in Handy Memorial Cemetery in LaFayette.

Ms. Story is survived by two daughters, LaTanya Story of Auburn, AL and Towander Alvarez of Manhattan, NY, one son, Edward Keymah, Jr. of Manhattan, NY, two brothers, Willie J. Story of Lithonia, GA and Clifford (Lerae) Story of LaFayette, AL, one sister, Frances (Danny) Pearson of Manhattan, NY, five grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
 
To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.

The LaFayette Sun
