Ms. Willene Spence, 84 of Lanett, AL passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Diversicare of Lanett.



Funeral Services will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020, 12 Noon CST, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in LaFayette, AL, Rev. Melvin Owens, Pastor; Officiating. Burial will follow in Handy Memorial Cemetery.



Ms. Spence is survived by three sons and five daughters: Walter Henry (Lula Mae) Carlisle, Talladega, AL, Lewis Spence and Billy Spence, both of Valley, AL, Diann Todd of Opelika, AL, Shirley (Eddie) Wilson of Valley, AL, Willie Mae (Jerry) Leverett of LaFayette, AL, Patricia (Saul Jr.) Lewis of Lanett, AL and Eleanor Spence of Valley, AL, seven grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, a host of great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.



Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.