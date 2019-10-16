Home News Obituaries Ms. Willie E. King
Ms. Willie E. King

Ms. Willie E. King

Ms. Willie E. King “Francis”, 96 of LaFayette, AL passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Tanner Medical Center of East Alabama in Wedowee, AL.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019, 12 Noon CST at New Mount Sellers Baptist Church in LaFayette, AL, Rev. Terry L. Magby, Pastor/Officiating; Rev. Rodney Thomas, Eulogist. Burial will follow in Finley Cemetery in LaFayette, AL.

Ms. King is survived by a son, Charles King (Ethel), seven daughters: Mary Ross, Maxine White (Otis), Helen Turner, Shasta Brooks (Melvin), Doris Faye Brown (Willie), Linda Burney and Debra Phillips, two sisters, Eyvonne Martin and Barbara Williams, one aunt, Thelma Franklin, a special godson, Freddy Todd, thirty-five grandchildren, sixty-two great-grandchildren, thirty-three great-greatgrandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.

The LaFayette Sun
