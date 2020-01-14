Ms. Yolunda Lynn Trammell, 46 of Valley, AL passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Piedmont Columbus Regional Medical Center in Columbus, GA.



Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 11:00 a.m. CST at Bethlehem Baptist Church in West Point, GA, Dr. W. T. Edmondson, Pastor; Pastor Brenshell Willis, Eulogist. Burial will follow in Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Standing Rock, AL.



Ms. Trammell is survived by her three sons, Javarious (Liz) Hughley of LaGrange, GA, Antonio (Tempestt) Abner of Valley, AL and Justin (LaPorche) Calloway of LaFayette, AL, her daughter, Shakara Hairston of Fort Braggs, NC, her godson, Marquel Pressley of Opelika, AL, her mother, Clara Trammell of LaGrange, GA, two grandsons, Amauri Trammell and Eversyn Calloway, eight siblings: Anita Trammell, Sandy (Charlie) Abner, Jerome (Lorie) Story, Gloria Story and LaShundra (Keith) Broughton, all of LaFayette, AL, Jeanette Trammell and Marcus Trammell, both of LaGrange, GA and Montavious Trammell of West Point, GA, her grandmother, Wessie Trammell of Opelika, AL, a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.