Home News Obituaries Ms. Yolunda Lynn Trammell
Obituaries
0

Ms. Yolunda Lynn Trammell

0
0

Ms. Yolunda Lynn Trammell

Reid Maynard 1954 - 2020

Mrs. Rebecca Slaughter Cook

Mrs. Dorothy W. Powell

Mr. Zeundre D. Cameron

Lulu Frais Draper

Elbert Michael "Mike" Potts

Mr. Alac Harris

A Look Back- Library Plays Important Role

Severe Storms Expected This Weekend

Tobacco Minimum Age Raised to 21

Ms. Yolunda Lynn Trammell, 46 of Valley, AL passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Piedmont Columbus Regional Medical Center in Columbus, GA.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 11:00 a.m. CST at Bethlehem Baptist Church in West Point, GA, Dr. W. T. Edmondson, Pastor; Pastor Brenshell Willis, Eulogist. Burial will follow in Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Standing Rock, AL.

Ms. Trammell is survived by her three sons, Javarious (Liz) Hughley of LaGrange, GA, Antonio (Tempestt) Abner of Valley, AL and Justin (LaPorche) Calloway of LaFayette, AL, her daughter, Shakara Hairston of Fort Braggs, NC, her godson, Marquel Pressley of Opelika, AL, her mother, Clara Trammell of LaGrange, GA, two grandsons, Amauri Trammell and Eversyn Calloway, eight siblings: Anita Trammell, Sandy (Charlie) Abner, Jerome (Lorie) Story, Gloria Story and LaShundra (Keith) Broughton, all of LaFayette, AL, Jeanette Trammell and Marcus Trammell, both of LaGrange, GA and Montavious Trammell of West Point, GA, her grandmother, Wessie Trammell of Opelika, AL, a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.

No related posts.

The LaFayette Sun
Related Posts

Reid Maynard 1954 – 2020

The LaFayette Sun 0

Mrs. Rebecca Slaughter Cook

The LaFayette Sun 0

Mrs. Dorothy W. Powell

The LaFayette Sun 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video