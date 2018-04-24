My Garden Of Life A Discombobulated Hike

We went hiking on the

hills overlooking Lake

Martin last week, and

a snake fell on Lucy’s

shoulder. She screamed at

the top of her lungs, which

startled me. Abigail just

looked at us like we were

crazy. She wasn’t too far

off.

The Deadening Alpine

Trail was our sixth hike,

yet it was also our first.

That makes about as much

sense as Tussy, I know. So,

let me explain. We started

hiking a few weeks ago.

Technically, it was our

sixth trail. Our trips have

taken us to Horseshoe

Bend National Military

Park, Chewacla State

Park, the Louise Kreher

Forest Ecology Preserve,

and three trips to beautiful

Lake Martin.

On the other hand, it’s

our first since we decided

to conquer the “52 Hike

Challenge.” According to

their website, the chal-

lenge is a global move-

ment empowering people

to take personal journeys

to discover the physi-

cal, mental, and spiritual

benefits gained through

hiking once a week for

an entire year. While we

plan on exploring beyond

East Alabama, it can’t be

understated how beautiful

the trails are in our imme-

diate area.

The Deadening Al-

pine, as well as a couple

of others, is maintained

by the Cherokee Ridge

Alpine Trail Association.

They have done such an

amazing job. This was

rated moderate by the All

Trails app we use but was

by far the most challeng-

ing amongst our recent

adventures. That’s not to