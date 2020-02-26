My Garden of Life: A Fantastic February

Jody Fuller is from Opelika, Ala. He is a comic, speaker, writer and soldier with three tours of duty in Iraq. He is also a lifetime stutterer. He can be reached at jody@jodyfuller.com. For more information, please visit www.jodyfuller.com

It’s a rainy day here at the Battle House Hotel in Mobile. Of course, Mobile could be substituted for just about any city, town, or community in our wonderful state. We have had some rain; haven’t we? I’m down here speaking at the Alabama Power Safety Kickoff conference. I’ve told countless people that I’m about a 10-minute walk through the woods to the Tallapoosa River. Heck, this week it might only be five minutes.



While I’ve been gone, Lucy has been working her tail off at home. Not only, has she taken care of Abby and the animals, she literally ripped out the kitchen sink and put in a new one. Well, it’s really an old one that someone gave us. It’s a beautiful old farmhouse sink. I can’t wait to see it when I get home. Now, she’s working on the bathroom. She’s really good at everything she puts her mind to—except for grits. She can’t make grits.



It’s been a ridiculously busy month, but busy equates to blessings in my line of work. I was in Denver earlier in the month. It was 72 degrees on the Sunday before I arrived but was 25 when I landed on Monday. It was down to 2 the next night. TWO! Two shouldn’t even be an option. Be that as it may, I spoked to several hundred kids at a Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) district conference.



That Friday, I was at First Baptist Church in Leesburg, Ga. It was so much fun. There’s nothing like going into a room filled with strangers and walking back out a couple of hours later feeling like you’d known many of them your whole life. That’s a good feeling.



A few days later, I was in Montgomery to entertain at the Association of Alabama Tax Administrators. I was with them three years ago and did very well. I’ve around them at several events, so I do feel like I know man of them. This time, it went ok. Just ok. My rhythm was off. It happens sometimes. We still had a good time, but it should have gone better. That’s on me, though.



Then, I was back home on the Plains at Farmville Baptist Church. They fed me well. In fact, they all feed me well—perhaps a little too well. I had to buy a dress shirt here in Mobile a couple of days ago and the lady steered me away from the slim fit shirts. It kind of hurt my feelings, but in my gut, I knew that she was right. By the way, the shirt was 85% off.



Farmville was wonderful. I knew many of the people there, and two of my all-time favorite people were there. It was great seeing Clarence, Booger, and their better halves.



This when things got crazy. I was supposed to be at Calvary Heights Baptist Church in Alex City on Friday, but I had an amazing opportunity to pop up. I reached out to the Dry Bar Comedy people in Provo, Utah. Dry Bar is by far the biggest thing in clean comedy these days. I’ve had several friendsdo it over the past couple of years.



Long story short is this; they asked me if I could do it on Valentines Day. I told them I could if I could make it right with Calvary Heights. I called them and they were able to move their banquet to the next night. Now, I just had to make sure I could get back in time.



But first, I had to get there. You see, I had another event entertaining the senior adults at Taylor Road Baptist Church in Montgomery. They were just awesome. That’s my kind of crowd. I’m definitely an old man at heart…and in my knees and my back.



I scheduled my flight to Salt Lake City incorrectly, but I didn’t realize it until the day of. I meant to go out on the last flight. There was no way I could make it, but I was going to try nevertheless. Lo and behold if the flight wasn’t delayed by fifty minutes, so I made it with a few minutes to spare. Since I was the penultimate passenger to get on the plane, I had to check my bag at the gate.



I had a short layover in Denver before proceeding to Salt Lake. My suitcase stayed in Denver overnight. That’s always fun when that happens. They delivered it to my hotel in Provo the next day, so it wasn’t too much of an inconvenience.



The Dry Bar show was amazing. I’ve never been a part of such a top-notch production. The staff was second to none. They treated me like royalty, but, of course, they do that to all the comics. I shared the evening with two other comedians. Both were amazing. Good people across the board. The special will be released in a few months, so stay tuned.



Because the good folks at Calvary Heights were so good to me, I had to ensure that I made it to their event. By hook or by crook, I was going to be there.



My 6 a.m. flight out of Salt Lake would get me there, after stops in Dallas and Columbus, Ohio. I went to sleep at 1:00 a.m., got up at 3:00, and left the hotel at 3:30. I got to the airport in plenty of time. We made it to Dallas, but there was something wrong with the plane. We were delayed. I called Calvary Heights to let them know that I would be there. Showtime was 7:00 p.m.



We were delayed so long that they pulled me from the flight, knowing that I’d miss the connection flight in Columbus. So, they booked me directly to Atlanta at 3:00. I would arrive at 5:00. I would really have to drive fast to make it back to Alex City by 7:00. God really wanted me to be there. He really wanted all of this to happen, because our flight landed early at 4:25. I got to my car in no time and drove to Alex City and quickly and safely as I could. I did have to stop for a splash of gas. It was like NASCAR. I walked into the fellowship hall at the church at 6:59.



I had such a fun time. I even met several readers, including my new German friend. Das ist gut.



Now, I’ve had back to back conferences in Mobile. Earlier in the week, I gave the closing presentation at a conference for hotel managers for Ascent Hospitality. That, too, was a lot of fun. I’m ready to get home but have two more events by the end of the month. Fortunately, they are both in Alex City.



What a fantastic February! Busy is good, but I need a break. Speaking of breaks, someone tell that to the rain.