My Garden of Life: A Magnificent Meal

Jody Fuller is from Opelika, Ala. He is a comic, speaker, writer and soldier with three tours of duty in Iraq. He is also a lifetime stutterer. He can be reached at jody@jodyfuller.com. For more information, please visit www.jodyfuller.com

Now, I’m not trying to brag or anything, but I’m a pretty good cook. Don’t expect to see me on “Chopped” or anything like that anytime soon, but I can hold my own.

I get my cooking skills honestly. My mother is excellent with southern cuisine, as were both grandmothers and my great-grandmother. I’m sure others were, too, but those were the only grandmothers I shared the earth with at the same time.

My great grandmother —Mawmaw Jennings—branched our and oftentimes cooked a German staple: bratwurst and kraut. Ok, hers was “sauerkraut and weenies,” but it was so good. Mawmaw crossed my mind many times while I was stationed in Germany. Man, I love German food. I loved my mawmaw, too.

Mawmaw Fuller made some mean banana pudding. I’m talking about world famous banana pudding. By world famous, I mean everyone within a 5 mile radius. She apparently made some mean possum, too—with sweet potatoes. I love sweet potatoes, but I’m thankful that was a little before my time.

So the meal was simple. Real simple. Sometimes it’s a bit more complicated, but this magnificent meal was easy, particularly the meat.

I found one of those Smithfield marinated pork tenderloins at the store. Simplicity at its finest. It was the last one on the shelf, and it was on sale. It was a sign. Literally. It read “On Sale.” I knew I had to get it. I just threw it in the oven for 30 minutes, and it turned out magnificent – not Martha Hicks magnificent, but magnificent, nonetheless. That lady is a magnificent caterer, with tenderloins second to none.

Like I said; it was easy. Magnificent doesn’t have to mean time consuming and difficult.

I roasted the vegetables: red potatoes, carrots, yellow onions, celery, and garlic, with all kinds of spices. It was so good.

On a whim, I decided to make banana pudding. It could have been the fruit flies flying around the aging bananas, but I’m not sure. Lucy was going to make it, but I went ahead and did it while the rest of the food was cooking.

I just used one of those no-bake recipes. I have my mawmaw’s recipe, and one day I will give it a shot, but the first and last time I tried to make a meringue, it turned out looking like cow slobber.

It called for a handful of ingredients, including bananas, vanilla pudding mix, condensed milk, Nilla Wafers, and Cool Whip. Yep, Cool Whip.

At nearly 48 years old, to the best of my knowledge, it’s the first time I’d ever purchased Cool Whip. Now, I have had my hands on hundreds of Cool Whip bowls throughout my life. In fact, I still have some that were passed down from my grandmother. They are family heirlooms, no doubt.

The recipe was simple and my “nanner pudding” was quite tasty. It didn’t last long.

We sat at the table, too—the same table my mawmaw served that possum on. We don’t do that as often as we should. I don’t think many people do. I’m sure we could all get better at this. Maybe this will be one of the silver linings from the quarantine. I think most meals are magnificent when we are sitting around the table as a family.

The next night, we had Hamburger Helper, corn on the cob, and biscuits made from Bisquick. It was okay. Hey, at least we didn’t go to bed hungry.

Oh, all of the tenderloin and pudding was devoured, but there were a few roasted vegetables left. Naturally, I rinsed out my Cool Whip bowl and used it to store the leftovers. It’s my first, first-hand bowl, so it’s very special, and I can’t wait to pass this thing down to some future Fullers. Now that will be magnificent.