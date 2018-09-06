My Garden Of Life By Jody Fuller

There we were, gath-

ered around the table at

Mama Lucy’s chowing

down on a pot of deli-

cious homemade gumbo.

Someone from church had

loaded her up with a whole

bunch of “okry.” It was, as

I recall, the first time she’d

ever made it. It was good.

Real good. We enjoyed

it, in spite of swatting at

fruit flies like King Kong

on top of the Empire State

Building.

Both the kitchen and

dining room were infested

with those little pesky

pests. I’d never seen any-

thing like it. It was like a

second-grade science proj-

ect gone terribly wrong.

Between bites, we’d grasp

at the air like a one-armed

mime climbing a ladder.

Before it was over, we

had them all stirred up

and were reaching out

and grabbing them like a

gameshow contestant go-

ing after cash money in a

wind tunnel.

Mama Lucy had ap-

parently been saving her

compost in a stew pot. We

all have gardens and are

fans of compost. Compost

is a good thing, so why

waste a good thing?

Here’s the problem. She

kept her pot of compost

inside. We kept inquir-

ing and digging deeper

and deeper. We were in

tears—so much laughter. We really need to have

our own reality show. The

Karashians have nothing

on us. Seriously. Keep up

with the Kardashians or

Follow the Fullers. I know

what I’d rather watch.

Mama Lucy had been

adding to her pot for many

months, but it was just

rotting vegetables. There

was no dirt, leaves, or

anything like that. Rotting

vegetables. Nothing else.

In her defense, she did

have the top on it, but that

didn’t faze the fruit flies

a’tall. The temperature

was perfect for them, and

they were multiplying at a

rapid pace. If I was a fruit

fly, I would have been all

up in it. It was the place

to be.

She has a garden,

too, so when we asked

her why she hadn’t used

the compost herself, we

almost lost it. She’d been

saving the compost all

these months so that she

could give it to us as a

gift. Hey, it’s the thought

that counts. We do appre-

ciate her very much, but

holy cow, that was funny.

I think she laughed harder

than us.

When we left that night,

I saw the stew pot outside

on the deck. I wanted so

badly to look in it, but

somehow, I was able to

get past it. I can’t imagine

how nasty it must’ve been.

Something did good come

from all of this; I had a

similar pot at home, top

and all. We’d been using

an aluminum pan, but no

more, thanks to Mama

Lucy’s shenanigans. We

keep it on the porch and

go pour it into the compost

pile every day. We don’t

want no stinkin’ fruit flies

so close to the house.

She made gumbo again

a week later, and it was

even better than it was

the first go around, and

there were no fruit flies in

sight. As I look back on

that first night, I sure hope

no one was watching us

through the window. They

would have surely thought

we were crazier than we

actually are. We’re not,

but as we all know, it’s the

thought that counts.