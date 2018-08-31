My Garden Of Life By Jody Fuller

Dog Days of Summer

Since moving to the

country, way out here in

Tallapoosa County, we

make almost daily pilgrim-

ages on our red dirt road

down to “our creek.” It’s

only about a half-mile from

our front door steps. Other

than the “One Lane Bridge”

sign, there are no pretty

signs, but “our creek” flows

directly into the Tallapoosa,

less than a mile away. It’s

God’s country up here for

sure.

My dad played in this

creek as a boy and shot

hundreds of squirrels along

its banks as he grew older.

Don’t worry. He ate them

all. My maw maw, known

as “Miss Matt’lee” (Mattie

Lee) to folks in these parts,

could fry up that squirrel

with the best of them. I hear

she made a mean mess of

possum and sweet potatoes,

too. I miss her, but I’m

somewhat glad I missed out

on that.

Laney, Lucy’s Jack

Russell, is a primadogga

if there ever was one. She

goes everywhere with us,

and she, of course, sleeps

with us. She’s a good

dog but thinks the world

revolves around her. Maybe

it does.When we go to the

creek, we take either Laney

or the two big dogs, Jude

and Ruby, but never all of

them. It’s just too much to

try to keep up with all of

them. Either way, we al-

ways take at least one dog.

They just make life more

fun. We take the baby, too.

Last week, we reac-

quired Sergeant Pepper,

a chihuahua mix, from

Lucy’s mom. She was nice

enough to take him in dur

–

ing our extended stay at the

hospital last fall following

Abigail’s early arrival.

Mama Lucy has a plethora

of small dogs, so you think

he’d fit right in. He did

okay, but he’s a big dog at

heart—and in his mind—

and fits in better with the

big fellas. He is also, for all

intents and purposes, three-

legged. He has a fourth leg, but it’s drawn up to his

chest. Don’t feel bad for

him. He gets along just fine.

We began our trek to the

creek with Laney in tow.

She was so excited to go

exploring. The big dogs,

all three of them, stayed in

the fenced-in yard. Ruby

and Sgt P watched us as

we strolled away, but Jude

kept an eye on us from

inside the garden shed. It

appeared as if he was up to

something. He’s smart and

sneaky like that.

We’d made it about three

hundred yards down the

road when we stopped to

look at something along the

woodline. About that time,

I saw something charg-

ing at us in my peripheral

vision. It took a second or

two for me to realize what

I was seeing. It was Ruby

and Jude. They had to have

been running a thousand

miles an hour. I’d never

seen them run so fast. It

was as if they were yelling,

“Wait! Wait! Y’all forgot

about us, but it’s okay. Here

we are!” About two min

–

utes later, the three-legged

warrior caught up. How did they get out?

Perhaps I’ve seen The

Shawshank Redemption

one too many times, but

the first thing I thought of

was Jude pulling an Andy

Dufresne from inside the

garden shed. Had he slowly

been digging a tunnel the

past few weeks? Surely,

they didn’t go under or over

the fence. They know all

about the electric fence—so

does Lucy, by the way.

We decided to go back

to the house to get a leash

for Sergeant Pepper. He

likes to explore on his

own sometimes and had

never been to the creek.

We were just trying to be

careful. When we got back,

Laney decided she didn’t

want to go. If she couldn’t

go by herself, then she

didn’t want to go at all.

Did I mention that she’s

a primadogga? The leash

ended up being used on her.

Lucy had to drag her off the

porch and once she did, she

hardly left her mom’s side.

So, there we were, four

dogs, two adults, and baby

in a stroller making our way

down to the creek. Ruby

was so excited. She kept

running ahead but would

stop every few seconds to

make sure we were still

back there. We were.

Once we got to the “One

Lane Bridge” sign, Lucy

made them all sit and gave

them a pep talk before re-

leasing them into the water.

Laney just laid down. Luck

–

ily, Sergeant Pepper didn’t

fall off the bridge.

Ruby immediately went

searching for a stick. Jude

found the perfect spot in

the water and just stood

there like a hippo. Sergeant

Pepper stood on a rock like

it was an island, and Laney

explored, still sulking.

Lucy got in the creek

and splashed with the dogs,

while Abigail and I enjoyed

the satisfying view of so

much joy from atop the

one-lane bridge above the

storied creek that flows to

the Tallapoosa.

Jude hadn’t Shaw

–

shanked his way out of the

yard. He’d just overcome

the redneck ingenuity that

we’d used to secure the

gate. I think we have it fixed

now. If not, that’s okay. If

they ever get out, I think

we’ll know where to find

them, especially during

these dog days of summer.