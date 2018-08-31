My Garden Of Life By Jody Fuller

Dog Days of Summer
Since moving to the
country, way out here in
Tallapoosa County, we
make almost daily pilgrim-
ages on our red dirt road
down to “our creek.” It’s
only about a half-mile from
our front door steps. Other
than the “One Lane Bridge”
sign, there are no pretty
signs, but “our creek” flows
directly into the Tallapoosa,
less than a mile away. It’s
God’s country up here for
sure.
My dad played in this
creek as a boy and shot
hundreds of squirrels along
its banks as he grew older.
Don’t worry. He ate them
all. My maw maw, known
as “Miss Matt’lee” (Mattie
Lee) to folks in these parts,
could fry up that squirrel
with the best of them. I hear
she made a mean mess of
possum and sweet potatoes,
too. I miss her, but I’m
somewhat glad I missed out
on that.
Laney, Lucy’s Jack
Russell, is a primadogga
if there ever was one. She
goes everywhere with us,
and she, of course, sleeps
with us. She’s a good
dog but thinks the world
revolves around her. Maybe
it does.When we go to the
creek, we take either Laney
or the two big dogs, Jude
and Ruby, but never all of
them. It’s just too much to
try to keep up with all of
them. Either way, we al-
ways take at least one dog.
They just make life more
fun. We take the baby, too.
Last week, we reac-
quired Sergeant Pepper,
a chihuahua mix, from
Lucy’s mom. She was nice
enough to take him in dur
–
ing our extended stay at the
hospital last fall following
Abigail’s early arrival.
Mama Lucy has a plethora
of small dogs, so you think
he’d fit right in. He did
okay, but he’s a big dog at
heart—and in his mind—
and fits in better with the
big fellas. He is also, for all
intents and purposes, three-
legged. He has a fourth leg, but it’s drawn up to his
chest. Don’t feel bad for
him. He gets along just fine.
We began our trek to the
creek with Laney in tow.
She was so excited to go
exploring. The big dogs,
all three of them, stayed in
the fenced-in yard. Ruby
and Sgt P watched us as
we strolled away, but Jude
kept an eye on us from
inside the garden shed. It
appeared as if he was up to
something. He’s smart and
sneaky like that.
We’d made it about three
hundred yards down the
road when we stopped to
look at something along the
woodline. About that time,
I saw something charg-
ing at us in my peripheral
vision. It took a second or
two for me to realize what
I was seeing. It was Ruby
and Jude. They had to have
been running a thousand
miles an hour. I’d never
seen them run so fast. It
was as if they were yelling,
“Wait! Wait! Y’all forgot
about us, but it’s okay. Here
we are!” About two min
–
utes later, the three-legged
warrior caught up. How did they get out?
Perhaps I’ve seen The
Shawshank Redemption
one too many times, but
the first thing I thought of
was Jude pulling an Andy
Dufresne from inside the
garden shed. Had he slowly
been digging a tunnel the
past few weeks? Surely,
they didn’t go under or over
the fence. They know all
about the electric fence—so
does Lucy, by the way.
We decided to go back
to the house to get a leash
for Sergeant Pepper. He
likes to explore on his
own sometimes and had
never been to the creek.
We were just trying to be
careful. When we got back,
Laney decided she didn’t
want to go. If she couldn’t
go by herself, then she
didn’t want to go at all.
Did I mention that she’s
a primadogga? The leash
ended up being used on her.
Lucy had to drag her off the
porch and once she did, she
hardly left her mom’s side.
So, there we were, four
dogs, two adults, and baby
in a stroller making our way
down to the creek. Ruby
was so excited. She kept
running ahead but would
stop every few seconds to
make sure we were still
back there. We were.
Once we got to the “One
Lane Bridge” sign, Lucy
made them all sit and gave
them a pep talk before re-
leasing them into the water.
Laney just laid down. Luck
–
ily, Sergeant Pepper didn’t
fall off the bridge.
Ruby immediately went
searching for a stick. Jude
found the perfect spot in
the water and just stood
there like a hippo. Sergeant
Pepper stood on a rock like
it was an island, and Laney
explored, still sulking.
Lucy got in the creek
and splashed with the dogs,
while Abigail and I enjoyed
the satisfying view of so
much joy from atop the
one-lane bridge above the
storied creek that flows to
the Tallapoosa.
Jude hadn’t Shaw
–
shanked his way out of the
yard. He’d just overcome
the redneck ingenuity that
we’d used to secure the
gate. I think we have it fixed
now. If not, that’s okay. If
they ever get out, I think
we’ll know where to find
them, especially during
these dog days of summer.