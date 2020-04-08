My Garden of Life: Controlled Chaos

Jody Fuller is from Opelika, Ala. He is a comic, speaker, writer and soldier with three tours of duty in Iraq. He is also a lifetime stutterer. He can be reached at jody@jodyfuller.com. For more information, please visit www.jodyfuller.com

From where I sit, I see so much. Right now, the chaos is controlled. That wasn’t the case earlier.

There’s an old dog walking slowly, right towards me, as if his days are numbered, but give him a second, and he’ll take off like a rocket as he did this morning during our morning stroll. Another dog is laying on the porch, like she’s working on her tan on the sandy white beaches of Panama City. On the same stroll this morning, she was laying in a mud puddle.

The chickens are walking around—the big ones anyway. The three chicks and two ducks still stay fairly close to the coop. We got all five of these babies at the same time, and apparently one of the chicks thinks she’s a duck. It cuddles with them. It hangs with them. It even walks with them. Hey, if it walks like a duck. My only question is this: Is it a chuck or a dicken? Only Charles Dickens knows…

Lucy is a putting up the wire for a fence for our little garden and her sunflowers. We have to put that up to keep the chickens and other critters out. I drove the t-posts before I sat down to do this. That’s not my favorite thing to do, but sun flowers are beautiful, and there’s nothing better than fresh vegetables from your own garden, other than perhaps fresh eggs from your own chickens. We get five of them daily. We left some for our rural mail carrier the other day.

Hey, there’s another dog laying in the sunshine on the top step. The fourth dog has to stay locked up when the chickens are out. He’s not chicken friendly. We’re working on that. Well, Lucy is.

The bushes and trees are in full bloom all around. I see white and yellow and pink and purple flowers and blooms. Through the bushes on the corner of the house, the honeybee hives are barely visible on the backside of the yard, but they are yellow and purple and teal. The bees are very active on this beautiful day. In mid-February, my cousin had a lot of timber cut from across the road. At first, we didn’t know how it would play out, but it didn’t take long to realize it was a blessing. Before, there was no light on that side of the house. It was dark and almost depressing, but now, the sunshine is abundant as is new life.

Oh, look! A beautiful zebra swallowtail butterfly! Google it.

Lucy just walked across the porch belting out Ethel Merman. I think it was her anyway—Lucy, not Ethel Merman. I know it was her, but Lucy’s head was concealed by all the ferns hanging from the porch of our 120-year-old house. If you’re new to reading my article, two years ago, we moved into the house in which my late father was literally born. That was 1945, not 120 years ago. My mama and stepfather live just a couple of miles up the road across from where my other grandparents lived. Mama called earlier to request some eggs. They just gave us their three hens last week. I think they are getting more soon.

The bird feeders are very active, as well. Since the trees were cut, our bird population has grown exponentially. I used to be an avid bird watcher. I hope to rekindle my interest in that once beloved hobby.

Look! There’s a cat on a hot tin roof. Literally. We have three that like to hang out in and on the barn.

The girls are on the front porch painting, amidst the dogs, the ferns, and Ethel Merman. Abby, 2, is still in her pajamas, and that’s okay. Emily, 13, had a bologna sandwich earlier. By the time I was her age, I was a bologna expert. She’s new to it. Just the other day, she asked if she was supposed to eat the red thing around it. “Of course, you do,” I said, with a straight face. It only took her one bite.

Not trying to sound highfalutin’, but she’s lucky, because we might fry some soon. To me, frying bologna is up there with putting a cherry on pear salad.

I just heard a hen laying an egg. She sounds like a machine during the process, and the dogs usually start howling like wolves during a full moon. I can’t see the horses, but I just heard one. We had them in the back yard earlier eating the grass. The one dog that is not kind to the chickens also has a thing for lawn mower pull cords. I pulled the mower out to cut the grass the other day and leaned down to pull, but there was nothing to pull. I wanted to throw eggs at him.

I’m writing this from the car. There was too much going on earlier. I couldn’t concentrate. It’s hot. I can’t crank it, because I forgot to get the key. If I go get it, I may disturb the scene and chaos might ensue. I’d rather be hot. Besides, I’m kind of enjoying the view.