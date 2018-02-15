My Garden Of Life – Don’t Kiss My Baby

By Jody Fuller

I just read where several school systems in North Alabama cancelled classes due to the flu. One of those systems affected was Guntersville City Schools. I spoke to their faculty to kick off the 2017-18 school year, which really has nothing to do with my article. Quite frankly, it’s just a shameless plug. I majored in marketing in college. Please keep me in mind for your next event. At any rate, I’ve heard of snow days, but flu days are something new. I applaud the superintendents for making the call.

The flu is something serious this year. In Alabama alone, there have been more than 50 deaths attributed to the flu. One would think that only infants and elders are susceptible to death, but that’s just not the case. Some of the individuals were in tip-top shape and in the prime of their lives.

I’m no doctor and have never played one on TV, but in my younger days, I was an Army medic, so I at least know how to give out Motrin and foot powder. In my older days, I’m a 45-year-old father of the sweetest little baby in the whole wide world. I would do anything to protect her and one of those protective measures is keeping her at home. If not, everyone in the world would want to kiss her. Don’t kiss my baby.

Outside of Lucy, Emily, and the grandparents, only five or six people have seen Abigail Jennings since we left UAB back on Veterans Day. We just can’t be too careful. I can’t wait for the rest of my family, my brothers born to different mothers, and others to see our precious little miracle baby. Just don’t kiss my baby.

Lucy stays at home with the baby so much that she’s on the verge of cabin fever, although today, I think she and her mother are taking Abigail for a stroll through Horseshoe Bend National Military Park. It’s good for them to get out for some fresh air, just as long as they don’t come into contact with anyone. So, if the ghosts of Andrew Jackson, Sam Houston, and Davy Crockett decide to show up, they’d better not try to kiss my baby. On a side note, Sam Houston is a distant relative on Lucy’s side of the family, Davy Crockett had a cool hat, and Andrew Jackson is on the twenty-dollar bill.

Why do I bring that up? Well, because money is nasty. While Lucy stays at home most days, I go to the store almost daily. I touch that nasty money and those nasty buggies. Yes, I call them buggies. When I worked at Kroger, they tried calling them bascarts. Shakespeare once said, “A buggy by any other name is just as nasty.” They are buggies and will always be buggies, filthy buggies at that. Grocery stores have sanitizing wipes next to the buggy corral for a reason, so please use them. If not for yourself, do it for your family and friends.

Consideration of others can and will help combat the flu. If you’re sick, stay at home. Avoid close contact with people who are sick or are potentially sick, even when they say they’re not sick. Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze. Wash your hands and wash them often, especially if you are out and about throughout the day. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth. There are no guarantees, but these measures will go along way in keep you and your loved ones healthy this flu season.

And lastly, firstly, and all points in between, don’t kiss a baby, especially mine. That’s a good way to get drop-kicked through the goalposts of life.