My Garden of Life: Fun with the Ladies

Jody Fuller is from Opelika, Ala. He is a comic, speaker, writer and soldier with three tours of duty in Iraq. He is also a lifetime stutterer. He can be reached at jody@jodyfuller.com. For more information, please visit www.jodyfuller.com

I had a wild and crazy Friday night on the lake with a bunch of wild and crazy women! There were young ladies and middle-aged ladies, and there were even a few “Golden Girls.” We had fun, and the cans were popping!



Ok, so the cans that were popping were cans of TAB. Yes, they still make TAB. Really, they do. I had no idea. I thought TAB had gone the way of the dodo bird and respect for differing opinions, but I was wrong. TAB exists; it’s just hard to find.



It wasn’t really a wild and crazy night, but at times, it got loud. The women were just so much fun to be with. They laughed a lot. This was a retreat at Children’s Harbor on Lake Martin, which is a beautiful place. I’ve driven past it dozens of times, but I’d never had a reason to turn in there. I hope to get back there again soon.



There were maybe 25 ladies in attendance, but I was the only guy. At least I have a girl’s name, so I kind of fit it. Actually, I fit in just fine. They treated me so well, and even let me eat first. That’s one of the perks of a being a speaker. They had all kinds if things, including chicken stew. I’m a southern as they come, but I’d never heard of such deliciousness. It tasted a lot like my mamma’s cornbread dressing. Man, it was good. I mean, it wasn’t pear salad, but I went back for thirds.



I ran my piehole for about an hour and ten minutes. It was fun. It was close quarters and intimate. Here is a short review of my set.



“This event was a women’s retreat for a local Methodist church. There was a wide age range of women from young to old. Jody did a great job, and everyone enjoyed themselves thoroughly. He was very funny, uplifting and kept the group of ladies laughing for his entire performance.”



Full disclosure, the review is from my cousin, whose sweet mamma, Jenny, booked me for the event.



Speaking of family, let’s get back to the TAB. My grandmother loved TAB. It was a popular beverage in the seventies for anyone born prior to the first World War, but much like Rock Candy and Lawrence Welk, its popularity diminished over the years. You know how country folks drink Mountain Dew like there’s no tomorrow? Well, that’s how old folks were with TAB.

I worked at Kroger for more than eight years, and I don’t think I ever had anyone ask me about TAB. I did, however, have a lady one time ask me if we had “Stripe.” She meant Sprite. Another lady asked me for “Soy Bean Junior.” That’s Absorbine Jr. to you and me, which, I believe is the third ingredient listed on a can of TAB. I’ll have to look. I brought an empty can home as a souvenir.



In reality, Miss Ellie was the lone TAB culprit, but I was still blown away by its presence. Apparently, she always has a TAB in her hand. In fact, she always has a case or two in her trunk. Jenny said she once saw six cases of it in the trunk. If that’s the case, that was the ground zero of TAB at the time.



She said it’s a specialty order at most stores but that she can sometimes find it at Winn-Dixie. She told a hilarious story about walking down the aisle to get some. There were three cases on the shelf. She was getting close. About that time, she saw a younger lady turn onto the same aisle. Her buggy came up on two wheels as she rounded the corner. Miss Ellie just knew that she was coming to get that TAB—and she did. She got two of them but left one for Miss Ellie.



No harm was done. She still had three in the trunk. There’s always a next time.



Miss Ellie’s sister was there, too. Miss Angie is 11 years older and a retired a speech therapist. She doesn’t drink TAB, but she was pretty awesome, too!



I thoroughly enjoyed my time with all the ladies. They treated me like one their own, in a manly way, of course. Now, I’m ready to eat a bowl or three of some chicken stew. Who know—I might even wash it down with a…water, tea, Coke, or Sanka—anything but a TAB.