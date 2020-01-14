My Garden of Life: Happy New Year

Jody Fuller is from Opelika, Ala. He is a comic, speaker, writer and soldier with three tours of duty in Iraq. He is also a lifetime stutterer. He can be reached at jody@jodyfuller.com. For more information, please visit www.jodyfuller.com

All is quiet at Terrapin Slide. It’s raining outside, and rain is a good thing.

I’m writing my first article of 2020 on the second day of the new year. I’m really hoping 2020 is better than 2019. Make no mistake about it. 2019 was a blessing in many ways, but things can always be better—much, much better, and I truly believe that it will be.



I don’t have anything specifically to write about today. Just a little bit of this and a little bit of that.



Right now, I’m lying on Abby’s new big girl bed. Actually, it’s an old twin-size bed I got from my Uncle Wayne several years ago. It’s been in my attic for a couple of years. Emily and Abby are in the kitchen eating hotdogs. Lucy is at the feed store getting stuff for her horse. The chickens are in their coop and the dogs are in the shed staying dry, while the rain continues to pour.



Emily’s birthday was New Years Eve. We had the family down for hot dogs and hamburgers, cake and ice cream. It was a great night! We had a bottle of champagne, too. Woohoo! It’s still in the fridge. It never got opened. We’re so much fun these days. I was ready for bed by nine. I haven’t seen Dick Clark in years.



I try not to make too many resolutions for the new year, because, as my pastor said at church on Sunday, we seldom stick to them. I do need to eat healthier. I looked at my lab results from a recent trip to the VA, and my cholesterol was higher than giraffe ears. Jeepers! I really need to do something about that, and I will.



We’re supposed to go to the movies today to see Frozen II. We have only been to the movies once in the last three years and that was to see The Lion King. We have prepared for Frozen II by watching Frozen forty times over the past week. We just want to make sure Abby is prepared. I think we watched Frozen 400 times in 2014. I can’t wait to eat popcorn. To help combat the cholesterol, I’ll only go with four pumps of butter, or I’ll conceal it, and won’t feel it.



Auburn lost to Minnesota in the Outback Bowl yesterday. Two things: One, I really like their coach. I like our coach, too, but that doesn’t mean I can’t like theirs, too. Fleck seems like good people. Two, I sure wish I had a bloomin’ onion right about now, not that it would do my cholesterol any favors.



It’s so quiet around here today. It’s eerie. I kind of like it. Fortunately, Abby hasn’t seen Emily’s leftover birthday cake. She’d be wide open for the next six hours. You’re welcome, moviegoers.



I need a shower, but our well pump is still bi-polar. It has multiple personalities. It’s on-again, off-again. It works when it wants to work. I had the pressure switch changed out the other day, but when I got ready to screw it back on, it had a different connector, and it was 9:00 at night, so I had to put the old one back on. I was not a happy camper. Plus, I dropped a screw in the well.



Backtracking for a second, we lost a lot of good people in 2019. I’m not going to start list any of them, because I’ll leave someone out and unintentionally hurt some feelings, and I’d hate to do that, but my goodness. We lost a lot of people this past year—people of all ages! I just want to send my love to their families to let them know that I’m thinking of you and that I’ve prayed for you.



I also want to thank all of you who have been loyal readers to this fella throughout the years, in spite of my inconsistency the past year or two. As stated last week, I vow to be more consistent in 2020.



We’re all finally feeling better as we cross over into the new year. That’s a good thing. When you have your health, your family, your friends, and your faith, what else do you need?