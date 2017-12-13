My Garden of Life – I Gotta Do What I Gotta Do

By Jody Fuller

I’m writing this article in my friend’s vehicle at a gas station in Northwest Alabama. It’s not too far from Guin, or is it Gu-Win? It’s one of them. These are the names of two real towns. That’s Brilliant, with a capital B, not too far away. I’m really not sure where I am, but I’m somewhere just off the recently completed Interstate 22. I’d prefer to be writing this from the comfort of my office at the home place, but sometimes, you gotta do what you gotta do.

The other night, I had a gig in Andalusia. It was the Kiwanis Club’s annual awards banquet. It’s the first time I’d gone that far since we brought baby Abigail home from the hospital. I hated leaving. I didn’t want to, but I had no choice. I have bills to pay and an extra mouth to feed. Plus, I really enjoy what I do; it was just hard getting over that hump of being away for so long.

I wound up, of course, having a great time. I just missed my little family. By the time the night was over, I had new family in Andalusia. They were really nice to me and knew so many people that I knew from back here in East Alabama. I spoke at the same function five years ago, but everything about it was different, including most of the crowd. This went really well. While I hated leaving my family for most of the night, I did what I had to do. By the way, I love Andalusia.

I drove my 20-year-old SUV down there. While I’m blessed to have it, it has been known to make strange noises, and I just don’t always trust it. It’s like me after an evening of dining on Mexican cuisine. I got back that night just before midnight, so it wasn’t too bad. Those sounds, though, had me a bit nervous somewhere down around Pine Apple.

I’m in my buddy’s truck, because I didn’t trust the SUV for the 12-hour round trip to Tunica, Miss. I’m grateful for his kindness. I hated to leave home, but, once again, I knew I had to. Besides, Abigail is in great hands. Lucy is a great mom and has done an amazing job taking care of our little miracle, thus allowing me the time I need to work. She does 99% of everything anyway. I wash the dishes and take out the trash.

This time, I stayed overnight. I tried writing this column in the hotel but just couldn’t focus long enough to get anything written. I had the great honor of entertaining the great men and women of the Mississippi Sheriff’s Association at the Gold Strike Casino on the banks of the Mighty Mississippi. I had a ball with them. They are professionals in every manner. They welcomed me with open arms. How blessed am I? Some of them are even professional karaoke singers on the side. Man, they were good.

Now, it’s time to get on back home. While I will always travel for work, I hope to get more work closer to home, so I can be home most every night. My lofty dream is for my column to appear in hundreds of newspapers around the country, which would allow me to stay home even more. The flip side to that is that I need to get out to find things to write about.

My practical dream is to one day have a bigger house, so I can have an in-home, sound-proof office away from everyone and everything but close enough for me to be where I need to be in a matter of seconds. That’s going to happen.

Having said that, if you need a clean comedian or a speaker anywhere from here to Walla Walla, let me know. I’m your man. I gotta do what I gotta do.