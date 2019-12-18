My Garden of Life: Iron Bowl Memories

Jody Fuller is from Opelika, Ala. He is a comic, speaker, writer and soldier with three tours of duty in Iraq. He is also a lifetime stutterer. He can be reached at jody@jodyfuller.com. For more information, please visit www.jodyfuller.com

We are on the heels of yet another incredible Iron Bowl. What a game it was! Both teams played their hearts out. I’m just thankful that the good guys came out on top. It got me to thinking of my most memorable Iron Bowl matchups throughout my lifetime…that I remember.



I was only six months old when Auburn defeated Alabama in the infamous “Punt Bama Punt” game. Although I often say that it’s a game I’ll never forget, I, in fact, do not remember it. I do, however, remember many of the next nine games, because the Crimson Tide won them all. I was 10 years old before Auburn found their way to victory vs the Tide.



So, I’m not saying these are the best games – maybe they are – but these are the ones I remember and remember well. And, on any given day, the rankings could be flip-flopped all kinds of ways. So, without further ado, here goes,



10) 1997 – This one stands out mainly, because it was the first Iron Bowl I ever attended. Alabama fullback fumbled near the end of the game to give Auburn a chance. Auburn kicker Jaret Holmes kicked a 39-yard field goal to give Auburn the SEC Western Division title. I’ll always remember the students carrying the uprights high into the stands.



9) 2005 – “Honk if you sacked Brodie” was a bumper sticker I saw for years. I was in Las Vegas for this one. I was a finalist in a comedy competition and won an all-expense paid trip to Sin City. My biggest sin that day was not getting back to my hotel before kickoff. When I walked in, I stopped to look at the monitors in the sportsbook. Auburn was up 21-0 in the first quarter. Half of Vegas must have sacked the Bama QB that day. I’d never heard so much honking in my life.



8) 1986 – This was big. Auburn had lost the two previous Iron Bowls on plays known as “Wrong Way Bo” and “The kick.” That 52-yard field goal by Van Tiffin liked to have killed me. We needed the W in 1986, and that what we got when Lawyer Tillman scored on a reverse. “Touchdown Auburn! Touchdown Auburn! Touchdown Auburn! Tillman! Tillman! Tillman!,” said an elated Jim Fyffe.



7) 2003 – Cadillac Williams opened the game with an 80-yard touchdown run and finished with 204 yards in the Tigers’ 28-23 victory. I watched this game in a tent in Kuwait just days before we head north into Iraq. I always listen to Auburn’s play-by-play announcers but obviously couldn’t in this case. I loved hearing the replays of the late, great Rod Bramblett – “Go crazy, Cadillac! Go crazy!”



6) 2019 – This was just an instant classic. It may move up or down as time goes on. Who knows? It was a back-and-forth game if there ever was one. Auburn won the game 48-45. I listened to the game on my phone. It was Andy Burcham’s first Iron Bowl as the Voice of the Auburn Tigers following the tragic loss of Rod and his lovely wife. “For you Rod and Paula Bramblett,” Andy said, as Auburn sealed the victory.



5) 1983 – Anyone can get lucky and win a game or a matchup. Navy beat Army something like 15 straight years. Now, Army has won two or three in a row. 1983 proved that the win in ’82 wasn’t a fluke. By the end of the game, Bo Jackson had almost 250 yards and 2 touchdowns. By the end of the day, everyone in American knew Bo Jackson. Coach Dye had raised the bar at Auburn.



4) 2007 – The game itself wasn’t all that special. It was Nick Saban’s first one leading the Tide, and the last of Auburn 6-game winning streak. I was deployed to Iraq at the time, and CBS had cameras on our unit. Every time a team would score, they’d flip over to us. I held up signs. One read “jodyfuller.com” and the other “Opelika, baby!”



3) 2013 – Some call “The Kick Six” the greatest ending in the history of college football. With one second remaining and the game tied 28–28, Alabama attempted a 57-yard game-winning field goal. The kick fell short, and Auburn cornerback Chris Davis caught the ball at the back of the endzone and returned it 109 yards for the game-winning touchdown. Rod’s call of that play is epic.



2) 2010 – Talk about a crazy game. I was, once again, in Iraq for this one. Alabama was up 24-0 before Cam Newton brought the Tigers back in the greatest comeback in series history. The guys were outside watching it by a fire, and every time they’d score, I’d go outside and holler. When they final score was Auburn 28 – Alabama 27, I, along with my buddies, Richard and Julian, rolled the large concrete barriers that protected us from mortar attacks.



1) 1982 – Alabama had won 9 consecutive games coming into this one. My mother and brother were and are all Alabama fans. They were in no way obnoxious, but Bama fans nonetheless. Well, they were a little obnoxious after that Van Tiffin field goal in ’85. My uncle was and is an Auburn fan. I think that’s why I started pulling for the Tigers. In 1982, a stuttering guy named Bo Jackson came to town. It was so neat seeing a great football player who just happened to stutter, just like me. Near the end of the game, Bo went “Over the Top” and into the endzone to bring home the 23-22 victory. I saw that “Bo Over the Top” bumper sticker for 25 years.



So, these are my memories of this fierce rivalry. There’s really nothing quite like it in college football, and I’m already looking forward to next year. Until then, War Eagle!