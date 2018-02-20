My Garden Of Life – One Lucky Hunter

By Jody Fuller

“Ok, now,” he whispered.

I exhaled, zeroed in, and squeezed the trigger. I can’t put into words how good I felt. Euphoria comes to mind.

Last Thursday, I went deer hunting. George planned on taking me last year, but that never came to fruition. He planned on taking me earlier this season, but that never panned out either. I didn’t sweat it, because I knew my day was coming, and boy did it come.

George is a consummate pro and ensures new hunters follow safety protocols and know how to handle a rifle. Due to my military experience, he put me through the accelerated course. Because I had never fired a Winchester Model 70 30-06, I needed the familiarization anyway. I got off two good practice shots and was ready to go.

We parked outside the gate and walked several minutes to our shooting house. We were very quiet. Think Elmer Fudd.

This was my second time hunting. When I was a kid, I walked through the woods once but was running my mouth and stepping on sticks while snacking on a bag of Bugles—hardly a recipe for a successful hunt. I was not quiet at all. Think Tasmanian Devil. It’s also hard to pull the trigger with a Bugle on your finger.

Last year, I went hunting one time but I didn’t even see one. I did, however, see a rafter of turkeys.

While I didn’t get a deer, I got something much better; I got my dear. Lucy and I were friends but not yet back together, but after six hours in a deer stand, everything changed. The next day, we gave ourselves a fresh start. It’s not always been easy, but it’s been worth every trial and every tribulation. The woods refresh the soul. Hunting is not always about hunting.

George and I got into the shooting house. He didn’t even bring a rifle. He was there for me. He encouraged me to get comfortable and to get familiar with the rifle. He told me to breathe. He told me to find a spot on a tree through the scope. He told me to pull the trigger. It was on safety. He told me there was a little spike to my right.

“Okay,” I said, thinking I was supposed to envision that little buck to my right, but he was serious. There was a spike to my right. My breathing got all out of whack. My opportunity to get my first deer was right there in front of me. The deer was content. I just needed for him to turn broadside.

George said that since it was my first deer it was alright to shoot. Had it been my second, he would have discouraged it. The decision was mine. Was I going to get another opportunity? There were only a couple of days left in the season. I thought about it for a few seconds and decided to be patient. The deer was young and would not have been a very impressive first deer.

So, I waited, and I’m glad I did. I witnessed the young buck scrape his antlers, scratch the ground, and mark his territory. That’s something that even experienced hunters seldom, if ever, see. While he was doing this, he got spooked. George knew there was a bigger buck about to make his presence. Not three minutes later, a very large one appeared along the wood line. No sooner than we’d gotten a good look at him, he disappeared back into the woods. A few minutes later, another large buck, my buck, a 190-pound 8-pointer, appeared. My breathing once again went awry.

He made his way out into the open, but it took him several minutes to turn broadside. It seemed like hours. I was ready.

“Ok, now,” George whispered.

I exhaled, zeroed in, and squeezed the trigger. He dropped right there in his tracks. I was very proud of my shot. It was clean. He didn’t suffer.

After a couple of minutes, we walked out to check on him. We knelt next to him. George put his hand on the deer and began to pray. I put one hand on George and one hand on the deer. It was a beautiful moment. After that, he smeared blood all over my face. It was a rite of passage and one of those perfect moments in life. It’s hard to explain, but it had absolutely nothing to do with the thrill of the kill.

I sent texts to all my hunting friends. No one was prouder of me than Lucy. What a feeling! We’re going to have enough venison to last a while. What a blessing! Hunting is not always about hunting.

I’m one lucky hunter.

I know I’ll go hunting again, but I can see a different scenario playing out. It reminds me of when I left one peg in the peg game at Cracker Barrel. I told myself I’d reached perfection and would never play again. That commitment only lasted about three minutes. I played again and left four.

And, in case you were wondering, it’s not a flock, and it’s not a gaggle. It is, indeed, a rafter.