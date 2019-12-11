My Garden of Life; What A Week!

Jody Fuller is from Opelika, Ala. He is a comic, speaker, writer and soldier with three tours of duty in Iraq. He is also a lifetime stutterer. He can be reached at jody@jodyfuller.com. For more information, please visit www.jodyfuller.com

It’s Thursday, and my article is due. I forgot that today was Thursday. In fact, I didn’t realize what day it was until the garbage truck flew past our house this morning without stopping. I went to church Wednesday night, so it should have registered.



It’s been quite a week.



I had a gig for the senior center in New Site Wednesday, and as I was headed home, realized I had a low tire – a very low tire. So I pulled over and put on my spare. The ground wasn’t level, so I put the base of my jack on a wooden cutting board. Everyone should have a wooden cutting board in their trunk. You just never know when you’ll need to cut some veggies or jack a car.



I’m now sitting in the parking lot of a church in Phenix City. I’m headed to Americus, Georgia, to get tires for the car; however, as ironic as it may be, I have yet another flat tire. What a week. I hate blowouts.



On Monday, I had a colonoscopy. Other than dental procedures, it was my first time being under anesthesia. I was a bit worried that they’d find something. I really was, but they didn’t. Praise God. All was clear…literally and figuratively. In fact, Dr. McGhee said my colon looked great! No polyps or anything! Thank you, Doc.



How does your colon look? If you don’t know, you might ought to get it checked. Swallow your pride and the “laxative water” and get it done. Early detection of anything saves lives. Do it.



“Prep day” was Sunday and was the worst. I didn’t make it to church. I promise not to be gross or graphic with my story but…well, here goes.



If you’ve done this or live with someone who has prepped, then you know. Well, I took the pills and started drinking the stuff a few hours later.



Our car battery went dead – of all days – so I needed to jump it off. For whatever reason, the jumper cables were in the barn. While retrieving them, the innards started making more of a ruckus.



As soon as I came out of the feed room with cables in hand, I was approached by our very large and sometimes aggressive rooster who was looking to pick a fight…of all days. He flew up at me several times while I was swinging the cables and hopping around kicking at him like the Karate Kid. I thought to myself, “Sweep the leg” and so I did. After that, the rooster went on about his business. I was good. Barely.



I was anxious about everything as I hooked the cables to the cars. I expected the car to crank immediately, but that didn’t happen. I needed to hurry. I mean I. REALLY. NEEDED. To. Hurry.



I’m glad we live in the country with no neighbors. I’ll leave it at that.



After a while, I took another look at the jumper cables, adjusted them, and it cranked up immediately. It was a long day, and a long night. The colonoscopy itself was easy, and it all worked out in the end.



Years ago, I mentioned the bathroom in another article for another paper and someone wrote a letter to the editor complaining. Some people are just a little too sensitive. If this article encourages one person to go get checked, then it’s worth some negative feedback.



So, here’s this week’s lesson. Check your tires and check your colon. You can thank me later.



But seriously, who gets into a fight with a chicken on prep day?