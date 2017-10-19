Nate’s impact more significant than Irma

By Alton Mitchell

Corespondent

Chambers County has seen its fair share of tropical systems over the past few weeks. As Hurricane Irma impacted the area it was predicted to be the worst storm to impact the area since 1995 when Hurricane Opal blasted east Alabama. However only weeks after Irma downed trees and knocked out power across Chambers County a second system slammed the are bringing equal damage to the area.

Chambers County Engineer Josh Harvill gave an update on the damage Chambers County sustained as Tropical Storm Nate blasted the area last week. According to Harvill the damage the county saw was equal to that of Irma in some areas, despite the storm being much weaker when it hit the area.

As Irma hammered the area on September 11th, winds from the monstrous storm lashed parts of the area at near hurricane force. According to Harvill the storm downed several trees across the county. Last Sunday, the remnants of Hurricane Nate, a minimal category one storm at landfall took aim at Chambers County also. As the storm rolled through the area it was at near Tropical Depression strength, but still downed between 20-30 trees across the county according to Harvill. The number of trees that fell during Nate matched that of Irma.

As Nate raced towards east Alabama forecasters expected the storms impact on the area to be minimal, but Nate held a secret that caused significant damage across Chambers County. The hidden danger was significant rain that hammered the area. Radar estimates show some locations in Chambers County received as much as 8 inches of rainfall from the storm.

The heavy rains caused flooding across the county and created travel headaches. Harvill explained that the flooding caused several road closures and dangers across Chambers County. Harvill says one of the hardest hit roadways was along County Road 83 also known as Cusseta Road. During the storm flooding from Wildcat Creek caused the roadway to be closed last Monday.

The flooding on the roadway left damage under the road that made it unsafe for vehicle travel. Harvill says the rains washed a large culvert from under the roadway and left on a shell of the street above the roadway. County Highway repair crews quickly reached the area on Tuesday and began repairs on the roadway. It was opened back for travel on Thursday. Harvill does encourage using caution on the roadway still as crews will be out in the next few weeks to repave the roadway.

Urban areas of the county were not spared from the high waters from Nates downpours. Harvill says that 16th Avenue SW in Lanett was completely washed out by floodwaters. County crews assisted crews from the city of Lanett with repairs to the roadway. The fast work by work crews had the roadway opened for travel by Monday afternoon.

County Road 249 near the Lanett Airport also received minor damage due to flooding on the roadway. The road was closed for several hours due to highwaters in the area. Harvill states all roads that were closed due to flooding or damage were opened back by Thursday.

Harvill was also very pleased with the communication and cooperation displayed by various agencies as the storm roared through Chambers County.