New Horizon, CA senior guests at Rotary

The LaFayette Rotary
club met last Tuesday at
the First Baptist Church
of LaFayette and the guest
speaker was Mr. Bill
Nixon of New Horizon
Theatre in West Point, Ga.
Mr. Nixon discussed
the opportunities available
within the theater
as well as the upcoming
performances provided by
New Horizon Theater. He
emphasized on the highly
anticipated up coming performance
Disney’s Frozen.
Mr. Nixon explained to
the Rotary how the theater
had far exceeded anyone’s
expectations. It was discussed
what an impact a
community theater has on
not only the participants of
the plays but the community
itself.
Rotarian and Chambers
Academy Headmaster
David Owen had a special
guest at the weekly
meeting of the LaFayette
Rotary Club today in CA
senior, Braxton Allen.
Braxton was a welcome
guest attendee this week
fresh off his big contributions
in the Rebels season
opening win over Lee
Scott. The senior running
back rushed for 162
yards on 19 carries with
two touchdown runs of 39
and 36 yards in CA’s 36-7
victory over the Warriors
from LSA. He is the son
of Clint and Jennifer Allen
of LaFayette.
The LaFayette Rotary
Club is part of an international
service organization
whose stated purpose is
to bring together business
and professional leaders in
order to provide humanitarian
service and to advance
goodwill and peace
around local communities
and the world.
