New Horizon, CA senior guests at Rotary

The LaFayette Rotary

club met last Tuesday at

the First Baptist Church

of LaFayette and the guest

speaker was Mr. Bill

Nixon of New Horizon

Theatre in West Point, Ga.

Mr. Nixon discussed

the opportunities available

within the theater

as well as the upcoming

performances provided by

New Horizon Theater. He

emphasized on the highly

anticipated up coming performance

Disney’s Frozen.

Mr. Nixon explained to

the Rotary how the theater

had far exceeded anyone’s

expectations. It was discussed

what an impact a

community theater has on

not only the participants of

the plays but the community

itself.

Rotarian and Chambers

Academy Headmaster

David Owen had a special

guest at the weekly

meeting of the LaFayette

Rotary Club today in CA

senior, Braxton Allen.

Braxton was a welcome

guest attendee this week

fresh off his big contributions

in the Rebels season

opening win over Lee

Scott. The senior running

back rushed for 162

yards on 19 carries with

two touchdown runs of 39

and 36 yards in CA’s 36-7

victory over the Warriors

from LSA. He is the son

of Clint and Jennifer Allen

of LaFayette.

The LaFayette Rotary

Club is part of an international

service organization

whose stated purpose is

to bring together business

and professional leaders in

order to provide humanitarian

service and to advance

goodwill and peace

around local communities

and the world.

No related posts.