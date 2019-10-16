New Horizon Presents “Charlie Brown”

Happiness is great musical theatre! On October 24 – 26 Charles Schulz’s beloved comic strip comes to life on the New Horizon Theatre stage in Clark Gesner’s classic musical, You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown. The whole Peanuts gang is here: perfectionist Sally (Jenna Fuller) is still mocking blanket-toting Linus (Monico Garcia), Snoopy (Garner Dorminy) is in the doghouse, bossy Lucy (Cassie Ellerbee) is hopelessly in love with piano prodigy Schroeder (John Barfield) who doesn’t give her the time of day, and the “blockhead” himself, Charlie Brown (Chase Golden) is in rare form as he and the rest of the gang: Pig Pen (Kian Hamby), Frieda (Camryn Downs), Marcy (Kim Hundley), Peppermint Patty (Jaylin Pope), Woodstock (Donna Stewart), and The Little Red-Headed Girl (Lauren Fuller), battle with kites, jump ropes, school, baseball, and misunderstandings before finally coming to realize what makes them truly happy.



With charm, wit, and heart, You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown explores a normal day in the life of Charlie Brown and his friends in the Peanuts gang…….at least as “normal” as a day can be for this beloved group.



Performances are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights; October 24, 25, and 26 at 8:00 with a 2:00 Matinee on Saturday, October 26 at the New Horizon Theatre in West Point, GA. Tickets are available by visiting the website at www.nhct.org or by calling the Box Office at 706/518-6234.