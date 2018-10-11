Home News Local New Horizon presents comedy
Welcome to The Clois-
ters, a sanatorium for the
troubled. Today a new
guest arrives . . . .
New Horizon Commu-
nity Theatre presents the
funny and warmly engag-
ing comedy “The Curious
Savage” at New Horizon
Theatre, 411 W 8th St in
downtown West Point.
Written by John Patrick,
the story is set in an up-
scale mental sanatorium in
Massachusetts called “The
Cloisters.” In it a group
of residents befriend
Ethel Savage, an eccen-
tric wealthy widow who
has been placed in The
Cloisters by her greedy,
well-placed, step-children.
As the quirky, affection-
ate residents reveal their
secrets and we discover
the background of the
wealthy step-children, we
begin to wonder which
group really belongs on
the inside.
A heartwarming com-
edy about family, money,
and greed, “The Curious
Savage” runs Thursday,
Friday, and Saturday
nights; October 18 – 20;
with curtain at 8:00 PM
each night. There is an
additional 2:00 matinee
on Saturday, October
20. Tickets are $16.00
for adults and $13.00
for Students, Seniors,
and Military and can be
purchased online at www.
nhct.org. For more in-
formation, please call the
Box Offi ce at 706/518-
6234, the Theatre Offi ce
at 706/643-7529, or email
us at: info@nhct.org.

slandon
