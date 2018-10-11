New Horizon presents comedy

Welcome to The Clois-

ters, a sanatorium for the

troubled. Today a new

guest arrives . . . .

New Horizon Commu-

nity Theatre presents the

funny and warmly engag-

ing comedy “The Curious

Savage” at New Horizon

Theatre, 411 W 8th St in

downtown West Point.

Written by John Patrick,

the story is set in an up-

scale mental sanatorium in

Massachusetts called “The

Cloisters.” In it a group

of residents befriend

Ethel Savage, an eccen-

tric wealthy widow who

has been placed in The

Cloisters by her greedy,

well-placed, step-children.

As the quirky, affection-

ate residents reveal their

secrets and we discover

the background of the

wealthy step-children, we

begin to wonder which

group really belongs on

the inside.

A heartwarming com-

edy about family, money,

and greed, “The Curious

Savage” runs Thursday,

Friday, and Saturday

nights; October 18 – 20;

with curtain at 8:00 PM

each night. There is an

additional 2:00 matinee

on Saturday, October

20. Tickets are $16.00

for adults and $13.00

for Students, Seniors,

and Military and can be

purchased online at www.

nhct.org. For more in-

formation, please call the

Box Offi ce at 706/518-

6234, the Theatre Offi ce

at 706/643-7529, or email

us at: info@nhct.org.