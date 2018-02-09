New Horizon presents The Nerd

New Horizon Community Theatre will present Larry Shue’s laugh-a-minute comedy, The Nerd on February 15-17 at New Horizon Theatre, 411 W 8th St in West Point.

The show, directed by seasoned veteran actor, educator, and director Rick Adams, highlights one LONG week in the life of Willum Cubbert (Keith McDow), a young architect in Terre Haute, Indiana, and his girlfriend, Tansy (Laura Bright), an aspiring TV Weather Girl. Willum is a Vietnam veteran who was wounded in the war. He has often told Tansy and his best friend Axel (Jared Duskin) about the debt he owes to Rick Steadman (Chase Golden), a fellow ex-GI whom he has never met, but who saved his life after he was seriously injured. He has written to Rick to say that, as long as he is alive, Rick will have “somebody on this Earth who will do anything for you . . . Money? A place to stay? Anything.”

On the night of his 34th birthday party, attended by Tansy, Axel, and the Waldgraves – Warnock (Chad Kendrick); his wife Clelia (Lydia Johnson), and their delightful daughter Angelica (Aubry-Stephens Capps), Willum is delighted to have a surprise visitor – Rick Steadman!!

This heroic soldier appears on Willum’s doorstep – with his things! Rick is jobless, homeless, and penniless – a bumbling oaf with no social grace, no common sense, and even less tact. A complete and utter Nerd!! And Rick stays . . . on and on . . . . His extended visit leads to one hilarious incident after another until Willum’s nerves and patience reach the breaking point. Disaster is mercifully averted by an unexpected “twist,” and order is restored.

Performances are at 8:00 PM on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings (Feb 15, 16, and 17) with an additional matinee performance at 2:00 PM on Saturday afternoon, Feb 17. Tickets are on sale online at www.nhct.org or by calling the ticket office at 706-518-6234.