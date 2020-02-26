New Horizon Theater will Present “The Hollow”

New Horizon Theater in West Point will present “The Hollow” from February 27- February 29. The Hollow is a 1951 play by crime writer Agatha Christie. It is based on the 1946 book of the same name, and the first play production was in which was produced in 1951.



Come step back in time and watch as an unhappy game of romantic follow-the-leader explodes into murder one weekend at The Hollow, home of Sir Henry and Lucy Angkatell, arguably Christie’s finest comic grande dame.



Dr. Cristow, the Harley Street lothario, is at the center of the trouble when, assembled in one place, we find his dull but devoted wife Gerda, his mistress and prominent sculptor Henrietta and his former lover and Hollywood film star Veronica.



Also visiting are Edward and Midge whose romantic assertions are likewise thrown into the mix. As the list of romantic associations grow so does the list of potential suspects when Cristow is shot dead. Nearly everyone has a motive but only one of them did the deed.



The Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening performances are at 8 p.m. and there is a Saturday afternoon Matinee at 2pm.



For tickets, visit the website at www.nhct.org or call the ticket hotline at 706-518-6234. Ticket prices are $16 for adults and $13 for students and seniors and active military.