New Horizon Theatre announces 2017-18 line-up

At its Annual Awards Ceremony held Tuesday, May 9th, New Horizon Community Theatre announced its upcoming 2017-2018 Theatre Season.

Bill Nixon, Artistic Director told the group Tuesday night that “Following the tremendous success of our 2016-2017 Season is not going to be easy. Each year our talent pool grows and we are able to present more challenging productions. The coming season will once again offer something for everyone – actors and patrons alike.”

The 8th Annual Performing Arts Camp will be offered the week of June 19 – 24 for campers aged 6 – 15. The camp will again be under the leadership of professional entertainer and educator Julia Langley and will feature a Showcase Event on Saturday night.

September 7-9 the NHCT younger actors will present Disney’s “High School Musical, On Stage.” This upbeat musical, performed under the direction of Noelle Reed, is based on the 2006 Disney smash hit movie musical. The students of East High deal with issues of first love, friends, and family while balancing their classes and extracurricular activities.

Meanwhile, back at the Reel ‘Em Inn, the finest little fishing lodge in the Ozarks, comic fireworks again explode for D. Gene, Wanelle, Maxie, Jenna, and Ty as the Wilburns reappear in the sequel to 2015’s Farce of Nature. On October 26-28 NHCT presents a weekend of silly fun with caffeine addictions, terminal psoriasis, a gaggle of nuns determined to experience nature, an impending storm, an egotistical marriage counselor, and – for good measure – an axe murderer. In other words, just a typical weekend in Mayhew Arkansas with “Farce of Habit.”

This year’s Christmas present will be “The Gifts of the Magi,” December 14-16. Everyone is familiar with the heartwarming O. Henry story about Jim and Della, but this musical treat also introduces Willy, a newsboy who narrates the story; Soapy, a bum who wants only to be arrested so he can spend the night in a warm cell; and numerous other characters, portrayed by City Him and City Her, who tie the stories together in a delightful way. Soon to be a family favorite!

In February, New Horizon will present the hilarious comedy, The Nerd, directed by Rick Adams. Arguably one of the funniest plays ever written, The Nerd tells the story of Willum Cubbert, who owes his life to Rick Steadman, a fellow ex-GI who saved his life in Viet Nam. Willum is delighted when Rick, who he has never met, shows up for a visit. However, Rick (a totally inept, bumbling nerd with little intelligence, and less tact) overstays his welcome, much to Willum’s chagrin and annoyance. Performance dates are February 15-17.

The season finale will feature the crowd-pleasing musical Legally Blonde to be presented April 12-14. The play, based on the novel Legally Blonde, by Amanda Brown, and the 2001 film of the same name, tells the story of Elle Woods, a sorority girl who enrolls at Harvard Law School to win back her ex-boyfriend Warner. To everyone’s surprise Elle manages to surprise her colleagues by defying expectations while staying true to herself. Harvard Law will never be the same!

The highlight of the evening were the presentations of the annual New Horizon awards for outstanding performances and behind-the-scene work during the past season, scholarships to deserving high-school- senior players, along with a review of the highly successful 2016-2017 Season.