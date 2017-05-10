New information on the JFK assassination

By Paul Richardson

There are thousands of records which are still kept hidden from the public on both JFK and MLK’s assassinations. Some are set to be released this year; others won’t be released until 2028. Still, others apparently fall out of the purview of both the provisions of the JFK Records Act and the Congressional 50 year rule for the House Select Committee on Assassination files and will likely be kept from the public indefinitely.

If there’s nothing to hide, why continue to guard it so fiercely?

Suspicions that the CIA covered up JFK‘s murder have finally been confirmed, according to an explosive Politico report. More than fifty years after the President’s death, declassified documents show that the CIA were in communication with alleged assassin Lee Harvey Oswald before JFK’s murder in 1963, and they were monitoring his mail since 1959.

Not only that but John McCone, who was Chief of the CIA at the time, allegedly hid evidence from the Warren commission, set up by Lyndon Johnson to investigate JFK’s assassination. The spymaster and other senior CIA officials are accused of withholding ‘incendiary’ information from the commission and therefore perverting the course of justice. The CIA has admitted this.

The Politico report is based on evidence given by CIA historian David Robarge. He has claimed the cover-up was intended to keep the commission focused on “what the agency believed at the time was the best truth, that Lee Harvey Oswald, for as yet undetermined motives, had acted alone in killing John Kennedy.”

McCone directed the CIA to provide only “passive, reactive and selective” assistance to the Warren commission, meaning the investigation was severely compromised and did not follow up any other leads which may have been crucial in the search for truth.

Robarge also believes that John McCone, who died in 1991, withheld vital information relating to various CIA plots to assassinate Fidel Castro. The historian points out that these plots may well be linked to JFK‘s assassination, there’s a strong chance his murder was a revenge attack for CIA operations in Cuba, but McCone’s unwillingness to explore other potentialities outside of prime suspect Lee Harvey Oswald could have resulted in a grave miscarriage of justice.

A 2013 poll found that only 30% of Americans believe Oswald shot JFK, and that he acted alone. 61% believed that others were involved in a conspiracy.

David Robarge first published these exclusive claims in a secret internal CIA magazine in 2013. His claims have now been declassified and can be publicly accessed on the George Washington University’s National Security Archive.

Robarge has also written a biography of John McCone, but his book continues to be classified. What else might the historian have uncovered? Here’s hoping that the full truth of what happened in Dealy Plaza on that fateful day will very soon be common knowledge.

Several thousand classified documents concerning President Kennedy’s assassination are marked for public disclosure this year.

It is reported by informed sources that these forthcoming documents will reveal the names of more than a dozen high profile, some well known, individuals.

