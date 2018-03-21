New pastor named at First Baptist

LaFayette First Baptist Church is proud to announce that Scott Ferguson is the new pastor of the Church. Brother Scott began his ministry in LaFayette on March 19, 2018 and will be presenting the message on Monday, March 26, 2018, at the Holy Week Services at the First United Methodist Church in LaFayette. He will also be leading the 6:30am Easter Sunrise Service at LaFayette First Baptist Church as well as the Easter message at the 9:00am worship service.

Brother Scott has served churches across Alabama for over twenty years. He holds graduate degrees from the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine and The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. Brother Scott was a practicing veterinarian in the areas around Knoxville, Tennessee and Atlanta, Georgia for almost five years. Understanding the call of God upon his life to be a gospel minister, he resigned from veterinary practice to enroll in a one-of-a-kind theological training program founded by Lakeview Baptist Church in Auburn, Alabama and Southern Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky. Upon completion of the program, Brother Scott began to serve in full-time vocational ministry.

Over the years, he has served several churches across Alabama as a staff member, pastor, and interim pastor. Having a desire to see the Gospel taken to the nations, he has led over twenty international mission trips focusing mainly on nations in Africa and South America. As a pastor-teacher, he has been a guest lecturer in several college and seminary classrooms and has served as an adjunct instructor in the Ministry Training Institute at Samford University for several years. Brother Scott has also completed all the required coursework to complete the Doctor of Ministry degree at Southern Seminary and enjoys sports of all kinds, reading, and spending time with family.

Brother Scott is married to the former Jennifer Diane Skeen of Snellville, Georgia. Jennifer holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Secondary Mathematics Education from Auburn University. A former teacher, coach, and school board member, Jennifer currently serves as the Assistant Athletic Director for Auburn City Schools in Auburn, Alabama.

The Fergusons are the proud parents of six children. Justin covers Auburn University Athletics as the beat writer for SEC Country, a division of Cox Communications. Tyler serves internationally with a global sports company. Kaleigh is a student at Jacksonville State University studying Early Childhood Education. Allyson is a pre-med student at the University of Alabama-Birmingham. Graham is a junior at Auburn High School. Camdyn is a freshman at Auburn Junior High. As a family, the Fergusons are committed to making disciples locally and around the world.

The community is invited to a communitywide reception in honor of Scott and Jennifer Ferguson and their family on Sunday, April 8, 2018 at 2:00pm in the Fellowship Hall of the LaFayette First Baptist Church.