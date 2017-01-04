Home News New scam involves hit man
New scam involves hit man

New scam involves hit man

By Paul Richardson

Alabama Authorities have been notified of a new scam in the state and everyone should be aware.

The main idea behind the scam is over at least 10 years old, and originated in Russia.

Here’s how it works. Pose as a hit man, tell someone he or she is the target, but offer to let the person live in exchange for a large sum of money.

So far, all reported incidents in Alabama begin with a text or an e-mail. Several residents in Oxford have been targeted and a few scattered thru south Alabama.

The FBI warned about the scam in a press release almost 10 years ago but it has just now reached this area.

If you receive such a message, you can choose to ignore it, or notify law enforcement instead of paying the ransom. The chief threat from the messages is not against you, it is to your bank account.

Also, on an unrelated note, DeKalb County Sheriff Jimmy Harris tells news sources that 40-year-old Mark Tucker, of Flat Rock, has been arrested and charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, breaking and attempted murder.

After Tucker fired a pistol at a home owner during an attempted break-in, he fled into nearby woods. Sheriff Harris said it was no problem finding the suspect because he was stark naked.

