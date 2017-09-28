Home News New signs up on CR278 in Standing Rock
News
Top Stories
0

New signs up on CR278 in Standing Rock

0
0

New signs up on CR278 in Standing Rock

9-27-17 Chamber Honors Business
now playing

Chamber honors businesses

Valley man arrested for Alex City homicide

9-27-17 Oliver Crowned Homecoming Queen Homecoming winners
now playing

Oliver crowned homecoming queen

9-27-17 Humor By Bill Frazer POLITICS 3
now playing

Humor - Why I will never run for president

9-27-17 Auburn Prof Goes to Hurricane Zone
now playing

Auburn prof deployed to hurricane-struck areas

Commissioners okay $20,000 for drug court

Lanett man leads police on chase

Jody Fuller Color
now playing

My Garden Of Life - The Man Cave That Never Was

Mike’s Musings - A Pile of Bullets Injure My Sister

Inside the State House

By Alton Mitchell
Correspondent

It took less than a week from the announcement of a lower speed limit on County Road 278 for the change to take place and residents in the small unincorporated community in northeastern Chambers County are very pleased with the work of commission members.
On last Monday the Chambers County Commission announced that it would lower the speed limit on a section of County Road 278 near the Standing Rock community. The announcement followed multiple complaints to members of the commission that were displeased with an Alabama Department of Transportation increase of the speed limit to 55 mph in their community.

The new signs went up in the past week on a 6/10 mile stretch of the roadway lowering the speed limit by 10 mph to a total of 45 mph in the Standing Rock area of the roadway only. Commissioner Joe Blanks confirmed the installation of the signs in a public announcement at Monday evening’s County Commission meeting.
Residents in the close community were very pleased with the announcement and works of the County Commission. They now hope that motorist traveling between U.S. Highway 431 and the Georgia line will obey the new speed.

Related posts:

  1. Speed limit reduced on 278
  2. “Someone is going to die” residents tell board
  3. Standing Rock receives $200K for water line
  4. Standing Rock homeowners protest higher speed limit
slandon
Related Posts
9-27-17 Chamber Honors Business

Chamber honors businesses

slandon 0

Valley man arrested for Alex City homicide

slandon 0
9-27-17 Oliver Crowned Homecoming Queen Homecoming winners

Oliver crowned homecoming queen

slandon 0
Copyright 2016, The LaFayette Sun
Close

Share this video