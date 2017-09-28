New signs up on CR278 in Standing Rock

By Alton Mitchell

Correspondent

It took less than a week from the announcement of a lower speed limit on County Road 278 for the change to take place and residents in the small unincorporated community in northeastern Chambers County are very pleased with the work of commission members.

On last Monday the Chambers County Commission announced that it would lower the speed limit on a section of County Road 278 near the Standing Rock community. The announcement followed multiple complaints to members of the commission that were displeased with an Alabama Department of Transportation increase of the speed limit to 55 mph in their community.

The new signs went up in the past week on a 6/10 mile stretch of the roadway lowering the speed limit by 10 mph to a total of 45 mph in the Standing Rock area of the roadway only. Commissioner Joe Blanks confirmed the installation of the signs in a public announcement at Monday evening’s County Commission meeting.

Residents in the close community were very pleased with the announcement and works of the County Commission. They now hope that motorist traveling between U.S. Highway 431 and the Georgia line will obey the new speed.