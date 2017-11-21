New Skate Park In Alabama Exciting Local Skaters

There might be approximately 500 skateboarding parks in existence throughout the United States right now, but Alabama isn’t exactly a major part of the skateboarding scene. Fortunately for local skaters, that’s starting to change.





“Since I’ve lived here, I’ve always wanted a skate park,” said Kyrine Gutierrez of Enterprise, Alabama. “And now that it’s here I’m speechless. I’m ready to skate it.”





According to The Enterprise Ledger, Gutierrez and fellow skaters will be able to tear up the new skate park in Enterprise, marking the city’s second park for skaters. Gutierrez and dozens more skaters have been encouraging the city to open up a new park to accommodate for all the local skaters.





Nearly two years ago, on November 24, 2015, a news conference was held announcing the plans to begin building the new skate park, but city residents were skeptical that it would ever actually go through. Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, however, a playlist by DJ Dozier, and some free food and refreshments by Southeast Gas, the skate park is officially ready for skaters to begin having fun and skating away.





“I wasn’t a skater growing up but I can see the enjoyment and that’s why I’m here today,” said City Parks and Recreation Director Billy Powell.





Powell, alongside the City Counsel, the Alabama Department of Economic, Community Affairs, and the E.L. Gibson Foundation, all helped raise money for the new project and worked long hours to make this park a reality.





“I know it looks small compared to a lot of parks we skaters have been to, but I have a feeling we are going to draw numbers and the city is going to have no choice but to expand,” added Joshua Gibbs, a skater who worked on the design of the new park. “But for right now, I’m happy to have what we have, and I thank the city for letting me be a voice.”