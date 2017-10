Lafayette has another business to open on this past Saturday.

The Wall Hanger Taxidermist opened their door for service on Saturday morning.

Owner Walter Lee Blackmon states that he is excited about his new location and to be able to offer his service to the City of Lafayette and surrounding areas.

His grand opening date is set for Saturday November 18.

His operation hours are Monday-Friday 4pm-8pm, Saturday 10am-8pm, Sunday 1pm-8pm