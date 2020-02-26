New VA office opens in court annex

By Gator Kincaid

Local Veterans received some good news on Thursday as the Greater Valley Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a grand opening/ribbon cutting from the new VA office from the Lanett Annex. “The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs will assist local veterans in the community with the reopening of the VA office in Lanett “, said (Ret) USN, RDML, Kent Davis who is temporarily serving as Commissioner for the local office.



Among those that attended the ribbon cutting were local veterans as well as dignitaries that included Alabama House Reps Debbie Wood and Bob Fincher, and Valley Mayor Leonard Riley along with County Commissioners Sam Bradford, Doug Jones, Debra Riley, and David Eastridge.



The new VA office is open right now to help serve local Veterans in the Valley.