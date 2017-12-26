New year expected to have chilly start

By Alton Mitchell

Corespondent

Just weeks after LaFayette was hit with its first surge of winter weather a second burst of wintery precipitation may impact the area this week while ushering in some of the coldest air of the season and welcoming the new year in with a chilly start.

The National Weather Service in Birmingham and Peachtree City, Ga are both watching a cold front that will roll into Chambers County on Wednesday. The storm system is still developing, but has the potential to bring a round of frozen precipitation to area. While LaFayette and Chambers County saw snow in early December this next round of winter weather is expected to produce sleet and freezing rain across the area on Wednesday.

The system and models were still developing Monday night, but had the potential to change before the storm systems arrival. Behind the system will be some of the coldest weather to impact the area this weekend and into next week.

Early next week lows in the area will reach as cool as the teens according to weather models now being examined. High temps will top out in the 30’s and low 40’s for much of the first part of next week. The weather service has not announce any potential impacts of accumulation possibilities or possible travel impacts.