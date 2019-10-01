Next year’s census important to area

Next year Census

Day will fall on April

1 “April Fool’s Day”,

but the Census is by no

means a joke for the state

of Alabama. The 2020

numbers could change

the amount of federal

funding the state receives

and also how the voice of

Alabamians is heard in

Washington D.C.

The census, as mandated

by the United States

Constitution, and is

conducted every 10 years.

Many Alabamians

do not realize how not

participating in the census

could aff ect them. One

benefi t is federal funds

and grants, which supports

communities. However,

the funding is based on

population totals and

breakdowns by sex, age,

race and other factors.

So if everyone is not

accounted for Alabama

will get fewer funds.

When you respond to

the census, you help not

only Alabama, but also

Chambers County gets

its fair share of the more

than 675 billion dollars

per year in federal funds.

These funds are spent on

schools, hospitals, roads,

public works and other

vital programs such as

medicaid.

The census also eff ects

industry and business.

The Greater Valley Area

Chamber of Commerce

held a Census meeting last

week. The GVACC knows

that businesses use census

data to decide where to

build factories, offi ces and

stores, and this creates

jobs and growth.

911-director Jessica

Yager, and Chambers

County Sheriff Sid

Lockhart spoke to the

Rotary Club in LaFayette

last week on Tuesday

about the census.

Local governments use

the census for public

safety and emergency

preparedness. Yager urged

everyone to participate

in the census because

it directly aff ects her

911 center by providing

funds and life saving

information.

With the addition of

a citizenship question

this year, the fear is that

participation will drop

and possibly undercount

people currently living in

Alabama.

As Gov. Kay Ivey has

stated, Alabama needs to

be at 70 percent return

of this year’s census, or

it is in danger of losing a

member of Congress for

the fi rst time in 50 years.

