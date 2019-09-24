Nichol Elected President of GVAAC

LaFayette resident Greg
Nichols, of EAMC-Lanier
Health Services, was
named the new incoming
president of the Greater
Valley Area Chamber of
Commerce. The GVACC
held its annual membership
meeting at King Auto
Corner where the outgoing
GVACC Board President
Bill Gladden talked about
his time serving the board.
Gladden commented
on how much he enjoyed
his two years of serving
the GVACC and he felt
the chamber was in good
shape as Nichols takes
over. “ I hope I have made
a difference.” said Gladden.
Nichols recalled when
he joined the chamber
how he had no idea how
much a chamber did in
a community. “I have
learned that the chamber
goes out and supports
the community through
promoting growth and
promoting tourism and
supporting the businesses
in the community.” He
said he is looking forward
to being the chamber
president.
The Chamber also
passed out awards at
Thursday’s meeting. The
restaurant of the year was
Milano’s Grille, the small
business of the year was
Chambley’s, the industry
business of the year was
WestRock, the emerging
business of the year was
Cracker Jack’s Seafood
Bar and Grill, the retail
business of the year was
Givorns Foods and the
community mover and
shaper was Chris Busby
of the Chambers County
Development Authority.
The business of the year
was Brumfield Electrical
and Communications Inc.
LaFayette resident Greg