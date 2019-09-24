Nichol Elected President of GVAAC

LaFayette resident Greg

Nichols, of EAMC-Lanier

Health Services, was

named the new incoming

president of the Greater

Valley Area Chamber of

Commerce. The GVACC

held its annual membership

meeting at King Auto

Corner where the outgoing

GVACC Board President

Bill Gladden talked about

his time serving the board.

Gladden commented

on how much he enjoyed

his two years of serving

the GVACC and he felt

the chamber was in good

shape as Nichols takes

over. “ I hope I have made

a difference.” said Gladden.

Nichols recalled when

he joined the chamber

how he had no idea how

much a chamber did in

a community. “I have

learned that the chamber

goes out and supports

the community through

promoting growth and

promoting tourism and

supporting the businesses

in the community.” He

said he is looking forward

to being the chamber

president.

The Chamber also

passed out awards at

Thursday’s meeting. The

restaurant of the year was

Milano’s Grille, the small

business of the year was

Chambley’s, the industry

business of the year was

WestRock, the emerging

business of the year was

Cracker Jack’s Seafood

Bar and Grill, the retail

business of the year was

Givorns Foods and the

community mover and

shaper was Chris Busby

of the Chambers County

Development Authority.

The business of the year

was Brumfield Electrical

and Communications Inc.

