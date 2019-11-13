No Waiting List for Pre-K

For the first time in the history of its Pre-K program, the Chambers County School District currently has no one on a waiting list for enrollment, due to the addition of a new class this year at Huguley Elementary School.



“It’s a good problem to have, because we’ve always had parents waiting for a slot to open,” said Superintendent Dr. Kelli Hodge. “Therefore, we are encouraging people with small children who may need pre-k services to go ahead and get on the waiting list now. We often have openings after Christmas, so we need people on the list to fill those vacancies.”



Parents can access a pre-k registration form through the school district’s website at www.chambersk12.org. The link also contains all pertinent information about the program, including age and eligibility requirements.



In September, the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education provided a $120,000 grant to the local school system through the Office of School Readiness for the establishment of another pre-k class. The funding covered the costs of equipment, furniture, and other materials, as well as teacher salaries. Huguley Elementary was designated as the host site due to available space.



Huguley also has three other pre-k classes, as well as one at Bob Harding-Shawmut Elementary, that are all funded under the same grant. Fairfax and Eastside elementary schools operate their pre-k programs through federal Title 1 funding.



Currently, Alabama’s Pre-K Program serves 140 four-year-olds in Chambers County.