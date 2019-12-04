November Police Report

The LaFayette Police Department investigated 6 traffic accidents resulting in 2 injuries during the month of November 2019. There were 321 complaints resulting in 53 arrest. Animal control picked up 1.

21- Speeding

8-No proof of insurance

3-Failure to appear or pay

4-Driving while license suspended or revoked

1-Driving with learners permit only

1-Burglary 3rd

4-No driver’s license

1-D.U.I.

1-Failure to register

3-Disorderly conduct

1-Domestic violence (harassment)

1-Resist arrest

1-Switched tag

1-Permitting dogs to run at large

2-Expired tag

November 2018:

Complaints 394

Arrest 21

Wrecks 6

Injuries 1

Animal Control 4

Officer’s attended the following seminars:

None