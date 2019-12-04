November Police Report
The LaFayette Police Department investigated 6 traffic accidents resulting in 2 injuries during the month of November 2019. There were 321 complaints resulting in 53 arrest. Animal control picked up 1.
21- Speeding
8-No proof of insurance
3-Failure to appear or pay
4-Driving while license suspended or revoked
1-Driving with learners permit only
1-Burglary 3rd
4-No driver’s license
1-D.U.I.
1-Failure to register
3-Disorderly conduct
1-Domestic violence (harassment)
1-Resist arrest
1-Switched tag
1-Permitting dogs to run at large
2-Expired tag
November 2018:
Complaints 394
Arrest 21
Wrecks 6
Injuries 1
Animal Control 4
Officer’s attended the following seminars:
None