Now You Can Pay Power Bill Online

The City of LaFayette now offers a service thru Nexbillpay to pay your power bill online or over the phone.



“We have been working on getting this service set up and running for the citizens of LaFayette for a couple of months. We received proposals from three different companies and were reviewing them when the COVID-19 hit. It turned out to be a perfect time for us to roll out the new option of a way to pay,” Said Mayor Barry Moody.



The new service allows customers to pay their bill by calling 877-242-9322 or by visiting the City of LaFayette Website at HTTPS;//cityoflafayetteal.com/ and clicking on the link.



Customers will have to have an online account number, which will be included on next month’s bill or you can call the office to get the number (334) 864-7181. Nexbillpay will collect a small service fee for processing your payment.