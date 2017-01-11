Obituaries 1-11-17

Mr. Tucker

Charles W. Tucker, 87, of Mobile, AL passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on November 20, 2016 in Mobile, AL. The family received visitors on Wednesday, November 23, 2016 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Radney Funeral Home on Dauphin Street in Mobile, AL. A memorial service immediately followed. Burial followed on Saturday, November 26, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. at LaFayette Cemetery in LaFayette, AL. Arrangements were by Radney Funeral Home of Mobile, AL and Jeff Jones Funeral Home of LaFayette, AL. Condolences may be offered at www.radneyfuneralhome-mobile.com.



Mrs. Henry

Funeral services for Iris Elaine Dunn Henry, age 97, of Roanoke were held on Monday, January 9, 2017, at 2:00 PM from Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Ricky Cannon officiating. Burial followed in the adjoining cemetery with Quattlebaum Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Henry passed away very peacefully Thursday, January 5, 2017, at her home.

Survivors include: one daughter, Patricia Hanson of LaGrange, GA; one son, J. Raymond Henry of Lanett, AL; four grandchildren, Wayne Hanson, Kristen Hanson, Marty Hanson, and Neal Henry; six great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and one great-great-great-grandchild.

Pallbearers were Lankford Brown, Jimmy Lee Hunt, Neal Henry, Marty Hanson, Steve Carden, and Michael Cofield.

A Mt. Olive Community/Chambers County native, Mrs. Henry was born on July 20, 1919, the daughter of Sherrod Haywood and Murlie Ussery Dunn. She was a lifelong member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and worked at Playtex. Mrs. Henry was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jewell Henry; one sister, Virginia Dunn Taylor; and one brother, Sherrod Haywood Dunn, Jr.

Memorials may be floral or donations may be made to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church c/o Oscar Burdette, County Rd 237, Roanoke, AL 36274. Online condolences may be expressed at www.quattlebaumfneralhome.com.



Mr. Richardson

Mr. Billy Fred Richardson 78 of Lanett, died Saturday January 7, 2017 at Diversicare of Lanett. Mr. Richardson was born in Chambers County Alabama March 3, 1938 to the late Fred Richardson and the late Ammie Lee Burdashaw Richardson. He was of the Pentecostal Faith, and was retired from the construction business where he worked for Mack Taunton and later worked for himself. Funeral services were held Tuesday January 10, 2017 at 10AM (CT) 11AM (ET) at the Evangel Temple Assembly Of God in Huguley with burial to follow at the Liberty Grove Baptist Church in Wedowee, Alabama.

He is survived by two daughters Chris (James) Williams of LaFayette, Al., Stacey (Jimmy) Moore of Valley, Al., one sister Bobbie Ruth Marshall of Huguley, Al., three brothers Phillip Richardson of Valley, Al., Bob Richardson of Huguley, Al., Ed Richardson of Huguley, Al., five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

On line condolences may be sent to jeffjonesfuneralhome.com

Jeff Jones Funeral Home, LaFayette, was in charge of arrangements.