Obituaries 1-18-17

Mrs. Thompson

Mrs. Pearl McCoy Thompson, 84, of Camp Hill died Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at her residence. Funeral services were held at Mt. Lovely Baptist Church, Camp Hill on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. Bernard Harris, officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery.

Pearl was born in Camp Hill on Febuary 1, 1932 to the late Otis Tinsley and Esther McCoy. She attended school in Tallapoosa County and was later married to Clyde Thompson for sixty-three years. He was the love of her life. Clyde preceded her in death. Pearl was a member of the Mt. Lovely Baptist Church where she was a dedicated and faithful member. She was also employed with the Community Action Headstart Agency for thirty-five years.

Pearl is survived by one devoted sister: Winnie Ruth McCoy, Camp Hill, a devoted niece and caregiver, Shaguana McCoy, Camp Hill; a special great niece, Aquarius Golatte and a special great nephew, Kendravious Golatte both of Camp Hill and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and all her friends at the Camp Hill Nutrition Center.

Mr. Meadows

Mr. Andrew Lee Meadows 60, of Wadley died Sunday, January 15, 2017 at Russell Medical Center, Alexander City. Funeral services will be held at Cogar Hill C.M.E. Church, Daviston on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. (CST). Interment will be in the church cemetery. The remains will lie in state at the church from 12:00 p.m. (CST) until the funeral hour. Public viewing will be at Vines Funeral Home, Friday, January 20, 2017 from 12:00 noon to 6:00 p.m. (CST).

Mr. Meadows is survived by his wife: Gwendolen Meadows, Wadley; one daughter: Valerie (Wilson) Labranche, Miami, FL; two sons: Benjamin (Annie) Meadows, Roanoke and Lorenzo Meadows, Miami, FL; three step-children: Kianna and Precious Strickland, Wadley and Anthony Anderson, Dayton, OH; two sisters: Sandra (Nelson) Meadows, Roanoke and Louise Treadwell, Loganville, GA ; one aunt: Mildred Ellis, Cleveland, OH; twenty grandchildren; a special brother-in-law, Dale Strickland, Virginia Beach, VA; two special friends: Calvin Bishop and Jim Spratling both of Daviston; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Mrs. Pedersen

Elizabeth Jane Slaughter Pedersen, 80, passed away Friday, January 13, 2017, at Crowne Health Care Facility in Montgomery, AL. A resident of Montgomery for 63 years, Mrs. Pedersen was a native of Chambers County, AL, the daughter of the late Louise Armstrong Slaughter and Robert Worth Slaughter. She was a graduate of Chambers County High School, Class of 1954, and attended Massey Draughon Business College in Montgomery. She was employed with the Alabama National Bank for many years. Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Dwight (Pete) Pedersen; her Slaughter cousins, Louise Cox of LaFayette; Thomas Slagle of LaGrange, GA; Eloise Kerr of Cary N.C.; Ann Richardson of Roanoke; Marlene Jackson (Barron) of Talladega; Her Pedersen family, sister-in-law, Jacqueline Pedersen Shawano, WI; niece, Tammy (Clint) Quillin of Montgomey; nephews, Michael (Judy) Pedersen, DePere, WI; and Patrick (Amy) Pedersen of Greenville, WI. She is also survived by her best friend since childhood, Laura (Bill) King of Opelika, AL, as well as other extended family members and special friends. Her Visitation was held Tuesday, January 17, 2017, at 10 AM, followed by her Graveside Service at 11 AM, in Greenwood Cemetery. She was a true Southern lady with many interests, including gardening, especially growing roses, travel and adventure. She was also kind, thoughtful, generous, and a humble person. Serving as pallbearers were Michael Pedersen, Patrick Pedersen, Clint Quillin, Christopher Quillin, Grant Patterson, and Stephen Jackson. Condolences may be offered at www.leak-mc.com.

