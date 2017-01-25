Obituaries 1-25-17

Mrs. Gunter

Mrs. Marie Gunter 68, of LaFayette died Monday January 16, 2017 at the LaFayette Extended Care. Mrs. Gunter was born February 28, 1948 in LaFayette to the late James Strickland and the late Virginia Lamb Strickland, she was a member of the Rock Springs Baptist Church and sang in the choir, and was a homemaker. Funeral services were held at 1p.m. Thursday January 19, 2017 at Rock Springs Baptist Church with burial at the LaFayette City Cemetery with the Rev. James Caulfield officiating. She is survived by her husband E.W. Gunter of LaFayette, daughter Jean Garey of Valley, Al., son Steve (Heather) Gunter of Orlando, Fl., sister Jenny Lacy of Tampa, Fl., brother Ronald Strickland of Orlando, Fl., five grandchildren.

Jeff Jones Funeral Home, LaFayette, was in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Maggie Presley Briskey, 82, of Childersburg (formerly of Lanett) died Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at Coosa Valley Medical Center, Sylacauga, AL. Funeral services were held at Friendship Baptist Church #1, 502 B St. SW, LaFayette on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. Prezell Lane, officiating. Interment followed in the Handy cemetery.

Mrs. Briskey is survived by her seven children: Sandrew (Phyllis) Briskey, Wadley, Levarn Briskey, Childersburg, Harvis (Wanda Faye) Briskey and Ronnie (Lisa) Briskey both of Lanett, Frank (Lisa) Briskey, Five Points, Ezekiel Briskey, Jr., Childersburg and Melinda Denise Briskey, St. Petersburg, FL; one brother:Johnny (Candie) Presley, Stone Mountain, GA; six sisters: Marie (Adolphus) Gooden, Valley, Sadie Gresham, Birmingham, Catherine Blunt and Jacquelyn (Eric) Ingram both of Opelika, Mary M. James, Boston, MA and Gail (Jessie) Smith, Notasulga and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, was in charge of the arrangements.

Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, was in charge of the arrangements.