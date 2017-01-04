Obituaries 1-4-17

Mr. Morgan

Funeral services for Jordan Steele Morgan, age 22, of Wedowee were held on Friday, December 30, 2016, at 12:00 p.m. from Benefield Funeral Chapel with Rev. Wendell Ford officiating. Burial followed at Noon Day Christian Church Cemetery.

Mr. Morgan passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2016.

Survivors include his mother, Alicia Morgan of Wedowee; two brothers, McGarrett Kelley and Walker Kelley, both of Wedowee; maternal grandparents, Larry Morgan of Alexander City and Linda and Kenneth Flanary of Five Points; great-grandmother, Emma Jean Steele of Five Points; three sisters, Christa

Morris of Fredonia, KY, Crystal Burke of Valley, AL, and Rina Lashley of Princeton, KY; one uncle, Bo Morgan (wife, Jamie) of Five Points; two aunts, Crystal Self of LaGrange, GA, and Dee Lewallen of Alexander City; and a host of cousins.

Pallbearers were Jacob Whitaker, Bo Morgan, Charlie Adcock, Luke Miles, Jacob Taylor, Chris Taylor, Isaac Morgan, and Dylan Morgan.

A Troup County native, Mr. Morgan was born on March 26, 1994, the son of Alicia Morgan. He was a 2012 graduate of LaFayette High School. Mr. Morgan was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Roy O. and Laura Mae Morgan; great-grandfather, Carl Steele; and step-grandmother, Sharon Morgan.

Mrs. Goggans

Mrs. Marion Garrett Goggans, age 92, of Lanett passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at St. Francis Hospital in Columbus, GA.

Mrs. Goggans was born on April 19, 1924 in LaFayette, Alabama to the late Marion Garrett and Hattie Mae Slaughter Garrett.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kennon Goggans; brother, Belmont Garrett.

Mrs. Goggans was a member of the First Baptist Church of Lanett. She was a member of the Town and Country Garden Club. She retired from the Lanett City School System.

Funeral services were held on Monday, January 2, 2017 at 2:00P.M. EST at the Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home in Valley with interment in Fairview Cemetery.

Mrs. Burks

Mrs. Mary Ann Burks, 91, of Auburn (formerly of Camp Hill) died Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at Oak Park Nursing Home, Auburn. Funeral services were held at New Canaan Baptist Church, Camp Hill on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. (CST) with Rev. W. F. Smith, Sr., officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Burks was born in Camp Hill on April 1, 1925 to the late Alford and Levonia Chislom Burton. She attended school in Tallapoosa County and was later married to Mr. Vacher Burks who preceded her in death. She was a member of the New Canaan Baptist Church where she was a dedicated and faithful member serving in many capacities such as, the Sunday School, Missionary Ministry, Usher Ministry and Supervisor of the Sunbeam Band. Additionally, in the Ebenezer District, her service included being the Congress of Christian Education Youth Director, supervising the Sunbeam Band, organizing the Youth Conference, and instructing an Association Class. Her work extended as well to the roles of Recording Secretary, Matron Counselor and Vice-President. She was instrumental in helping build the Ebenezer District Center and in organizing the observance of annual prayer night.

Mrs. Burks was a member of the Southeast State Convention, the Alabama Baptist State Convention and the National Baptist Convention, Inc. She led the effort in organizing Wilson Pride Chapter 861 Order of Eastern Star, served as Worthy Patron for many years and simply loved this organization. She was also a member of Home Benevolence Society Lodge #17 and was an active member of the NAACP.

For many years, Mrs. Burks was employed by the Playtex Corporation and Opelika Housing Authority. She loved to cook and was well known for her beautiful flowers and vegetable garden. Her love and compassion for others guided her to the role of foster mother. Later in life, she became the caregiver for her Aunt Pearl and her late husband.

Mrs. Burks is survived by her devoted daughter, Carolyn Smith (Rev. W. F. Smith, Sr.) Opelika; three grandchildren: Rev. Willie F. Smith, Jr., Opelika, Dr. Monique (Jerome) Gadson, McDonough, GA and Dr. Patrick (Dr. Johnelle) Smith, Boston, MA; four great-grandchildren; one foster son: Michael Eason, Camp Hill; Special friend: Sara Goodman, Camp Hill and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Mr. Zachery

Mr. Jequantae (Quan) Silas Zachery, 17, of LaFayette died Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at EAMC-Lanier, Valley. Funeral services were held at Vines Funeral Home Chapel, LaFayette on Monday, January 2, 2017 at 12:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. Ed Vines officiating. Interment was in Handy cemetery, LaFayette.

Quan is survived by his devoted parents: Silas & LaRhonda Zachery, Jr, LaFayette: one brother: Jekivion Silmon, Auburn; two sisters: Arialle Chabli Bledsoe and Shaneka LaTres Zachery both of LaFayette; grandparents: Doris (Annias) Avery and Silas (Traci) Zachery both of LaFayette; five uncles: Tavares Autry, Travis Zachery, and Jamel Zachery all of LaFayette; Markeem Vines Bledsoe, Atlanta, GA and Kevin Zachery, Valley; four aunts: Shinettia (Freddie) Goss, Jamecia Zachery both of LaFayette; Marshelia Whitlow and Yolanda Ratchford both of Auburn; two nephews: Brayden Silmon, Opelika and Aason Atkinson, LaFayette; a special niece: Caisley Bledsoe, LaFayette; a special dedicated teacher who has been with Quan since he was 3 years old, Mrs. Karen Penn Brown; he also leaves behind a host of other relatves and friends

Ms. Grier

Ms. Annie Elizabeth Grier, 67, of Greensboro, NC (formerly of Roanoke) died Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at her residence. Funeral services will be held at Peace & Goodwill Baptist Church, Roanoke on Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. L. B. Houston officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. The remains will lie in state at the church from 12:00 p.m. (CST) until the funeral hour.

Ms. Grier is survived by her paternal sister: Ella R. Grier, Greensboro, NC and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

