Obituaries 4-19-17

Arthur Wayne Loyd passed away Wednesday April 12, 2017 at Hospice in LaGrange, Ga. after a long illness. He had dedicated his life to serving the Lord, his family and friends.

Mr. Loyd was one of four children born to the late Arthur Loyd and Myrtle Lucille Courtney Loyd of Pine Mountain Valley, GA. His siblings include brothers Don (Iris) and Kenneth (Martha) Loyd of Harris County, GA and a sister the late Vivian (Harold) Walker.

He graduated from Jordan High School in Columbus, Ga in 1959 and Southern Union in Opelika, AL. He worked many years in Lanett Mill as a fixer, supervisor and trainer, he was a dedicated hardworking man. His favorite pastimes was fishing and eating ice cream.

He was married for 47 years to the late Wanda Bullard Loyd from Lanett.

They lived in LaFayette and Valley, AL. He enjoyed assisting her with catering and decorating cakes. He was a dedicated husband and cared for her through a long battle of severe Rheumatoid Arthritis.

He was the father of two children Sharon Loyd Scott (Steve) of Hamilton, GA and Darrell Loyd (Deena McManus Loyd) of Wadley, AL. He was a faithful member of the churches where he served the Lord, including Evangel Temple A/G in Valley, Jackson Memorial Baptist in LaFayette and most recently Community Chapel Church in Pine Mountain Valley, GA.

In 2011 he married June Barber Loyd of Pine Mountain. For the six years prior to his death he loved and cared for June, her two sons Tommy (Sandra) Barber of Lanett, AL and Greg (Joann) Barber of LaGrange, GA and their families.

Mr. Loyd had many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and children he mentored through the years.

Ricky Lipp and Archbishop Ken McNatt officiated a home going celebration at 2 PM EST on Friday, April 14, at the Community Chapel Church in Pine Mountain Valley, GA. Graveside services followed at Oakwood Cemetery in Lanett, AL.

