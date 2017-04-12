Obituaries

Mr. Peek

Mr. James Peek, 78 of LaFayette, died Sunday, April 2, 2017 at the LaFayette Nursing Home. Mr. Peek was born in Princeton, Indiana January 5, 1939 to the late Hiram Peek and the late Agnes Tweedy Peek, he served in the US Navy, was an avid Tennessee fan, and was retired from the sales and marketing industry, he loved his dogs and loved the Lord, he was a member of Center Baptist Church in Ridge Grove. Funeral services were held Wednesday April 5, 2017 at 2PM at Jeff Jones Funeral Home with the Rev. Randall Hamer and Mrs. Linda Watson officiating with burial to follow at Center Baptist Church Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife Rebecca Peek of LaFayette, two sons Michael James Peek of Murfreesboro, Tn. Shawn Andrew Peek of Murfreesboro, Tn., sister Linda Pepple of Bluford, Ill. grandson Jordan Peek. On line condolences may be sent to jeffjonesfuneralhome.com.

Jeff Jones Funeral Home, LaFayette, handled the arrangements.



Mr. Holloway, Jr.

Mr. Roosevelt Holloway, Jr. 61, of Camp Hill, passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at EAMC-Lanier in Valley.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, 1:00 p.m. CST at New Canaan Baptist Church in Camp Hill, Rev. Justin M. Freeman, Pastor; Officiating; Rev. Michael Heard, Eulogist. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

Mr. Holloway is survived by his wife, JoAnn Black, two children, Shenita Finley and Kelvin Black, three stepchildren, Sadie Black, Joshua Black and Eric Black, all of Camp Hill, four sisters, Betty A. Woody of Rochester, NY, Martha Nell Holloway and Bessie (Byron) Bledsoe, both of LaFayette and Alice M. Jean-Charles of Goose Creek, SC, one brother, Standford L. Holloway of Camp Hill, four grandchildren, host of stepgrandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home, LaFayette, is handling the arrangements.