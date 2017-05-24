Obituaries 5-24-17

Mr. McClain

Mr. Michael Ray McClain, 61 of Wadley died Friday, May 12, 2017 at his residence. Funeral services were held at County Line Baptist Church, Wadley, May 17, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. William Phillips officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery.

Mr. McClain is survived by his two sons: Michael Seymour (Jonte), Clanton, Roco Hardnett (Jessica), Wetumpka, ; one daughter: Tiffiny Hardnett, Kellyton; five sisters: Peggy Greene, Pell City, Linda Laney, Wadley, Elaine Sanders (Tommy), Sharon McClain and Jennifer Mc Clain all of Pell City; three brothers: Rodney McClain (Robin) Wadley, Jimmy McClain ( Barbra), Pell City and Dewayne McClain , Wadley; two uncles: James Frank Battle, Wadley and Joseph Battle, Dayton, OH; a special nephew: Jay Phillips, Wadley; a special friend: Othrea Strickland, Wadley; nine gradchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Mrs. Fleckenstein

Peggy Fleckenstein, 75, of Albertville, Alabama passed away on May 17, 2017 at Arab Hospital with her son by her side. She was born in Chambers County, Alabama to Otis and Gladys Welch and was the youngest of their three children. She attended Chambers County High School and upon graduation completed a secretarial course that gave her the business skills that she utilized in her career which included employment at Arrow, Mueller, and Parallel Products. Peggy was actively involved in her church and community. She organized and participated in Relay for Life events, Albertville beautification projects, and golf tournaments.

Peggy was mischievous and witty and delighted in telling outlandish stories and jokes. She was generous and kind and often secretly helped people in need. She found great joy in sharing the items that she produced in her kitchen and garden, but she was also highly competitive and wanted to harvest the first tomato and grow the most beautiful flowers. She loved golf, nature, gardening, Alabama football, trips to the mountains, and her dogs, but most of all she loved her friends, family, and God. Those she left behind love her dearly, mourn her loss, and will never forget her kindness, grit, determination, charm, and grace.

Peggy is survived by her son George Bailey, her step-sons Dan and Mike (Jane) Fleckenstein, step-daughter Brenda (Rex) York, their children and grandchildren, her sister Linda Welch, her brother Larry (Verline) Welch, her nieces, nephews, and countless friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Jim Fleckenstein and her parents.

Funeral service was held at 11a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2017 at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home. Bro. Glenn Stewart officiating the services.

Burial followed at 3 p.m. at Simms/Welch Cemetery in LaFayette, Al

Mrs. Bolt

Mrs. Jane Ellen Bolt, 71, of Five Points, died Friday May 19, 2017 at her residence. Mrs. Bolt was born February 11, 1946 to the late Otis Arrington and the late Lois Noles Arrington, she had been employed as a nurse’s aide in the home health field. A memorial service will be held at Resthaven Chapel on Friday May 26, 2017 from 5PM until 7PM (ET) 4PM until 6PM (CT).

She is survived by her husband Sammy Bolt, five children-Brian and Mitzi Walker, Vance and Viola Walker, Stacy and Tony Sims, Sandy and Mike Cox, Shon and Tommy Sims, two step daughters-Samantha Bolt and Stephanie Bolt, sister-Linda Mann, two brothers-Wendall and Jeanie Arrington and Donald and Molly Arrington, sister in law-Ruby Weldon, grandchildren-Matthew and Alyson Sims, Rachel and Mathew Turnham, Jonathan and Ashley Walker, Joshua and Emma Sims, Joshua and Emily Walker, Alina Walker, Brandon and Shanna Cox, Rebecca and Brandon Hackle, Courtney Roden, Ian and Gibbson Roberts, Cole Watkins. Twelve great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Glenda Arrington and brother Johnny Ray Arrington.

Mr. Yancey

Mr. Kenneth “Mike” Yancey, age 70, of Cusseta, Alabama passed away on Saturday, May 20th, 2017 at his residence.

Mr. Yancey was born in LaFayette, Alabama on August 24th, 1946 to the late James A. Yancey and Margaret High Yancey. He was also preceded in death by his son, D.J. Yancey; brother, John Yancey.

Mike was a graduate of Valley High School and Auburn University.

He later joined the United States Army and attained the rank of Captain of the Military Police, while serving in Vietnam.

Upon returning from Vietnam, he taught at LaGrange College and Auburn University, eventually retiring from a career in Industrial Engineering.

His passions in life were his friends, family, gardening, and cooking.

He is survived by his daughter, Tina Yancey Fisher, Guntersville; granddaughter, Alli Fisher, Guntersville; sister, Claudie Yancey Gatlin, Lake Harding Community; aunt, Sara Yancey, LaFayette; several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Graveside services were held on Tuesday, May 23rd, 2017 at 2:30P.M. EDT at the Fort Mitchell National Cemetery in Fort Mitchell, Alabama.

