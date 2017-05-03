Obituaries 5-3-17

Mrs. Rearden

Mrs. Lender Brown Rearden, age 91, left her earthly home to join her husband, Persa, and daughter, Ramona Reed, in Heaven. She passed away on April 25th, 2017 at the EAMC Lanier Hospital in Valley.

Lender was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years, Persa, and daughter, Ramona Reed; her parents, H.L. and Lola Brown; two brothers, Reverend Vernon Brown, H.L. Brown, Jr.; one sister, Allene Dunn.

Mrs. Rearden was born in LaGrange, Georgia. She moved to Five Points, Alabama at a young age, where she attended and graduated from Five Points High School. Soon after graduation, she was employed with West Point Pepperell until her retirement. She was an active member of the Shawmut First Baptist Church holding many positions of Sunday school teaching Intermediates, Juniors, Beginners, and Nursery. She was also very active in WMU. The high points of her church attendance were attending the Senior Sunday School and singing Soprano in the choir.

Mrs. Rearden is survived by two grandsons, Erick and Dylan Reed; son-in-law, Richard Reed; brother, Leonard (Frances) Brown; sister-in-law, Hazel Still; several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held on Thursday, April 27th, 2017 at 2:00p.m. EDT at Resthaven Cemetery in Lanett.

Memorials can be made to a church or charity of your choice.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley is directing.



Mrs. Duffey

Mrs. Jeanette Duffey, 67 of Lanett, died Sunday, April 30, 2017 at EAMC Lanier Hospital. Mrs. Duffey was born in Chambers County May 7, 1949 to the late Floyd Sims and the late Resa Osborne Sims, she was a member of the Victory Baptist Church in Lanett, and was a homemaker. Graveside services will be held Wednesday May 3, 2017 at 11AM at the LaFayette City Cemetery with the Rev. Jimmy Allen officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Wednesday from 9AM until 10:30 AM prior to the graveside. She is survived by her husband Bruce Duffey of Lanett, three children, Brenda (Steve) Booker of Lanett, Bobby Duffey of Beulah, Al., Terry Duffey of Beulah, Al., one sister Barbara Smith of Lanett, four brothers Lamar Sims of Lanett, Clifford Sims of Lanett, James Sims of Beulah, Al., David Sims of Atlanta, Ga., nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Jeff Jones Funeral Home, LaFayette, handled the arrangements.