Obituaries

Mr. Preston

Mr. Ralph Preston, 66, of Dadeville, died Thursday, June 15, 2017 at the Lakeshore Community Hospital in Dadeville. Ralph was born in LaFayette, April 13, 1951 to the late Homer Preston and the late Mary Hinkle Preston, he was a member of the First Methodist Church in LaFayette, and was retired from the Opelika Fire Department. Funeral services were held Saturday June 17, 2017 at 2:30 PM at the Jeff Jones Funeral Home with the Rev. Jimmy Allen officiating. Burial followed at the LaFayette City Cemetery. He is survived by his two children-Jayme (Dennis) Gardner of Auburn, Al., Ben (Laura) Preston of Birmingham, Al., and four grandchildren-Preston Gardner, Carter Gardner, Claire Preston and Mary Preston. On line condolences may be sent to jeffjonesfuneralhomecom

Mrs. Allison

Mrs. Flora Bell Allison, 85, of LaFayette died Friday, June 16, 2017 at her residence. Funeral services will be held at New Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, 26403 Veterans Memorial Parkway, Camp Hill on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at 12:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. Justin Freeman officiating. Interment will be in Handy Cemetery, LaFayette. The remains will lie in state at the church from 11:00 a.m. (CST) until the funeral hour.

Mrs. Allison was born to the late Steve and Addie Mae Doss on August 9, 1931 in Camp Hill. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Frank Allison, Sr. Mrs. Allison was a lifetime member of New Canaan Missionary Baptist Church.

Mrs. Allison is survived by three sons: Charlie Frank (Mae) Allison, Jr. and Stevie (Lynda) Allison both of LaFayette; Reginald Allison, Atlanta, GA ; three daughters: Carolyn (Jessie) Lindsey, Atlanta, GA, Debra (Anthony) Scott, Birmingham, and Christine Allison, LaFayette; eight grandchildren: Shannon (Danielle) Allison, Auburn, Macey Allison, Birmingham, Carmen Haynes, Auburn, Terrell Lindsey, Atlanta, GA, Dr. Jelaina Scott, Chattanooga, TN, Justine Scott, Atlanta, GA, Lakesha Allison and Sabrina Allison both of LaFayette; six great grandchildren; two sisters: Lucille Cooper, Birmingham and Doris Whitlow, Oliver Branch, MS; one sister-in-law, Antionette Steed, Boston, Mass. and a host of nieces, nephews cousins and friends.

Mrs. Heard

Mrs. Brenda Sue Heard, 57, of Auburn, passed away on Sunday, June 11, 2017 at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, June 17, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. CST at St. John United Methodist Church in LaFayette, Rev. Julia Marbury, Pastor; Officiating. Burial followed in Mt. Lebanon United Methodist Church Cemetery in LaFayette.

Mrs. Heard is survived by her children, Dequita (Darnell) Bolston of Cusseta, AL and Steven

(Beosha) Pulliam of Camp Hill, AL, one sister, Lula Mae Carlisle of Auburn, AL, two brothers, Terry Ware of Opelika, AL and Willie Trammell, one aunt, Lavera Banks of LaFayette, six grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Ms. Little

Ms. Darlene Little, 35, of Opelika, passed away on Saturday, June 10, 2017 at her residence.

Funeral services were held on Friday, June 16, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. CST at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in LaFayette, Rev. Gary L. Dixon, Pastor; Rev. Darryl Jordan; Officiating. Burial followed in Handy Memorial Cemetery in LaFayette.

Ms. Little is survived by three daughters: Shanecia Little, Jameria Johnson and Sha’Niya Little, all of Opelika, AL, mother, Elaine Wright of Opelika, AL, father, Eddie (Jennifer) Little of LaFayette, two sisters, Helen (Sakima) McCurdy of Eglin AFB, FL and Ellen (Charles) Daniel of Opelika, AL, two step-sisters, NiKesha Moss and Kenyatta Moss, both of Opelika, AL, two brothers, Willie (Rosalind) Little and James R. Little, both of Opelika, AL, grandmother, Helen Randolph of LaFayette, a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

