Obituaries 6-28-17

Mr. Newman

Mr. Clarence Newman, 77, of LaFayette, died Wednesday June 21, 2017 at East Alabama Medical Center. Mr. Newman was born in Chambers County January 23, 1940 to the late Holley C. Newman and the late Florence Sims Newman, he was a member of the Penton Church of God, and was a lifelong dairy farmer, he and his wife Cecelia were married for 58 years. Funeral services were held Saturday June 24, 2017 at 11AM at the Penton Church of God with Rev. Mike Campbell, Rev. Larry Rice and Dr. Dru Strickland officiating, burial followed in the church cemetery. Pallbearers were Joshua Henderson, Jason Henderson, Ross Strickland, James Newman, John Newman and Brandon Ison.

He is survived by his wife Cecelia Pinkard Newman of LaFayette, three children; Marsha (Mark) Henderson of LaFayette, LuAnne (Stan) McCarty of LaFayette and Natalie (Dr. Dru) Strickland of Sardis, Al. Three sisters; Lou Gantt of Marietta, Ga., June (Horace) Holbrook of Houston, Tx. and Ruby Smith of Atlanta, Ga., Sister in law-Betty Newman of LaFayette, six grandchildren-Joshua Henderson, Jason (Heather) Henderson, Brittany (Andrew) Barber, Samantha McCarty, Holly Strickland and Ross Strickland, three great grandchildren-Ethan Henderson, Austin Barber, and Ava Barber, and a host of nieces and nephews. On line condolences may be sent to jeffjonesfuneralhome.com

Mr. McClurg

Mr. Nicki McClurg 72, of Valley, died Tuesday June 20, 2017 at his residence. Mr. McClurg was born in Columbus, Georgia November 30, 1944 to the late Willie Charles (Dub) McClurg and the late Virginia Isabelle Lovelace McClurg. He was a member of the Midway Methodist Church in LaFayette and had served in the US Marines, and was retired from the West Point Foundry. Funeral services were held Sunday June 25, 2017 at 2PM at Jeff Jones Funeral Home with the Rev. Milton Newton officiating. Burial followed at the Midway Methodist Church Cemetery. He is survived by two children-Michelle McClurg of Valley and Paul McClurg of Five Points. One brother Gerald (Judy) McClurg of LaFayette. Three grandchildren-Bradley Hill, Madalyn Orange, and Garrett McClurg. He was preceded in death by his brother David McClurg On line condolences may be sent tojeffjonesfuneralhome.com

Ms. Russell

Ms. Mary Alice Russell, 69, of Opelika died Saturday, June 17, 2017 at her residence. Funeral services were held at Pine Grove Baptist Church, Dadeville on Saturday, June 24, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. G. H. Pulliam officiating. Interment was in the church cemetery.

Ms. Russell is survived by her five children: Marilyn Stowe, Amanda Russell and Anthony ( Lisa) Russell all of Opelika, Andre Russell of Valley and Arthur Russell of Huntington, West VA; eight sisters: Ella ( David) Crayton, Laura (Johnny) Crayton, Lisa Easton all of Dadeville, Carolyn (Kim) Crayton & Dian Stowe both of Alexander City, Pamela Stowe, Gaynell Phillips and Carrie Young all of Opelika; twelve grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Mr. Burton

Mr. Garey L. Burton, 61, of LaFayette, passed away on Thursday, June 22, 2017 at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 28, 2017, 1:00 p.m. CST at Powell Chapel United Methodist Church in LaFayette. Rev. Randy Kelley, Pastor; Officiating; Rev. Cecelia Broome, Eulogist. Burial will follow in Handy Memorial Cemetery inLaFayette.

Mr. Burton is survived by his children, Garey Mitchell, Martina Mitchell, Dimetreus Mitchell, Lamarkes Mitchell and Christopher Mitchell, brothers and sisters: Michael (Amanda) Holloway of Opelika, Jean Williams of LaFayette, Calvin Gunn of Calhoun, GA, Danny Holloway and Ceffia Holloway, both of Opelika, grandmother, Nadine Gunn, sixteen grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

