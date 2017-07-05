Obituaries 7-7-17

Mrs. Fetner

Mrs. Anne Fetner, 88, of Roanoke, died Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at the LaFayette Nursing Home. Mrs. Fetner was born in Randolph County April 10, 1929 to the late Carl Duke and the late Lurline Keeble Duke, she was a member of the Handley Avenue Church of God in Roanoke, and was retired from Dr. Primm’s office. Graveside services were held Thursday, June 29, 2017 at 10AM at the Mt. Zion Christian Church Cemetery in Roanoke with the Rev. Bill Calhoun officiating. Mrs. Fetner is survived by three sons-Jimmy Fetner of Roanoke, Richard Fetner of Roanoke and Alan “Doodle” Fetner of LaFayette. Six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband James Howell Fetner, sister Juanita Ward, brother Hiram Duke and a special niece Pam Richardson. Pallbearers were Jimmy Fetner, Jr., John Fetner, Jeff Fetner, Richie Fetner, Charlie Fetner and Keith Richardson. On line condolences may be sent to jeffjonesfuneralhome.com Jeff Jones Funeral Home, LaFayette, handled the arrangements.

Rev. Turner

Rev. Alphonso Turner, 58, of LaFayette died Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at East Alabama Medical Center, Opelika. Funeral services were held at Canaan AME Church, 592 Padgett Rd, Opelika, AL 36804 on Saturday, July 1, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. (CST) with Rev. Samuel Smith, P.E. and Rev. Harry Seawright, Bishop officiating. Interment followed in Handy Cemetery, LaFayette.

Rev. Turner was born to the late Willie Lewis and Lucille Turner on July 15, 1958 in Chambers County. At an early age, he became a member of Nichols Chapel AME Church (Allen Memorial AME Church) in LaFayette. As he became closer to God, he was called to be a minister of the Lord and pastured for over twenty-nine years. Rev. Turner was employed with Jamie Mill Wood Company for over thirty years until its closing. Later he was employed with Baseline Forrest Company for 15 years until his death.

Rev. Turner is survived by his devoted wife of forty-two years, Ocie Mae Turner, LaFayette, one son: Michael Turner, Newport News, VA; one daughter: Precious Latanya Turner, LaFayette; three brothers: Michael Turner, Opelika, Leon (Tammy) Turner, LaFayette, and James O’Neal Holloway, Las Vegas, NV; three sisters: Charlene Turner, LaFayette, Helen Turner, Valley and Christine (Arthur) Carr, Opelika; one uncle: Sam Dawson, Valley and a host brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, handled the arrangements.