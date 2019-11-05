Obituaries

Mr. Bob Cospy Ward

Mr. Bob Cospy Ward, 86 , of Five Points died Monday, October 21, 2019 in McDonough, GA. Funeral services will be held at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, Five Points on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (CST) with Rev. Lonnie B. Houston officiating. Interment will be in Fort Mitchell National Cemetery, Fort Mitchell, AL. The remains will lie in state at the church from 9:00 a.m. (CST) until the funeral hour. Visitation with the family will be at Vines Funeral Home, Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 2: 00 p.m. (CST).



Mr. Ward was born to the late Tom Ward and Clemmie Cospy Lathem on May 6, 1933 in Chambers County. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1953 where he dedicated more than twenty years of service on various naval vessels. After his Naval retirement and graduation from Southern Union State College, he opened Ward’s Machine and Welding Shop in Five Points. Mr. Ward operated his shop for more than thirty years. He also was a long-standing member of Macedonia Baptist Missionary Baptist Church, Five Points, where he gave his time unselfishly as a Sunday School Teacher, Church Treasurer, Head of the Deacon Board, and Handyman (fixing what needed repairing in the church). Mr. Ward is preceded in death his wife of fifty-four years, Selena M. Ward.



Mr. Ward is survived by four children: Lesise Middleton, Hampton, GA, Wayne (Geraldine) Ward, Five Points, Kathy (Elliott) Velez, McDonough, GA and Norma (Frankie) Hicks, Stockbridge, GA; one sister: Addie Lemeral (Billie) Garner, Maryland; thirteen grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.



Ms. Phfonecia Vines Keith

Ms. Phfonecia Vines Keith, 56, of Opelika died Friday, October 18, 2019 at Southeastern Regional Medical Center, Newnan, GA. Funeral services will be held at Concord Missionary Baptist Church, 10401 US-280, Salem,AL 36874 on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (CST) with Pastor Marshall Morgan officiating. Interment will be in Garden Hill cemetery, Opelika. The remains will lie in state at the church from 10:00 a.m. (CST) until the funeral hour.



Ms . Keith is survived by her devoted, mother: Gussie Vines, Opelika; three children: LaShundra Vines, Atlanta, GA, Anthony Keith (Delmonica Gipson), and Tiffany Keith Coleman (James) both of Opelika: five sisters: Carolyn Gary, Shelia Davenport (William) and Kindness Vines all of Opelika; Shewanda Vines, Atlanta, GA and Cal Latrice Hill, Phenix City; nine brothers: Aundra Vines (De’keshia Meadows ), Kenneth Vines and Derrick Vines all of Opelika; Rev. Eduardo Vines (Faye), Donald Vines, Gabriel Lockhart and Jimmy Lockhart all of LaFayette, Timothy Vines (Antoinette) , Birmingham;and Myron Vines (Stephanie) Atlanta, GA; six grandchildren and a devoted cousin/friend: Alethia (Lisa) Baugh, LaGrange, GA and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other family and friends.



Mr. Eddie J. Mackey

Mr. Eddie J. Mackey, 47 of Camp Hill, AL passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Lake Martin Community Hospital in Dadeville, AL.



Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019, 12 noon CST at God’s House of Prayer Holiness Church in Auburn, AL, Bishop Frank McLeod, Pastor; Officiating. Burial will follow in Ozias Baptist Church Cemetery in Camp Hill, AL.



Mr. Mackey is survived by his wife Rosda Mackey of Camp Hill, AL, his daughter, Julia Thomas of Camp Hill, AL, a stepdaughter, Janiyah Johnson of Camp Hill, AL, a stepson, Jai Travell Johnson of Waverly, AL, four sisters: Joyce (Chris) Walton of LaFayette, AL, Sonja (Willie James) Carter, Gloria (Michael) Wright and Mary Mackey, all of Camp Hill, AL, three brothers: Nathaniel (Patricia) Ross, Horace (Monica) Mackey, Jr. and William Mackey, all of Camp Hill, AL, a granddaughter, Aleah Finley, a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.



Mrs. Annie Pauline Moore

Mrs. Annie Pauline Moore, 84 of Lanett, AL passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at her residence.



Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, 1:30 p.m. CST at Ozias Baptist Church in Dadeville, AL, Rev. Vincent T. Ellison, Pastor/Officiating; Rev. Michael T. Stiggers, Eulogist. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.



Mrs. Moore is survived by her daughter, Odessa Moore of Lanett, AL, three sons, Willie (Jean) Moore of Lanett, AL, Robert (Maudine) Moore, Jr. and James (Lucy) Moore, both of LaFayette, AL, a stepson, Charles (Jackie) Norris of Camp Hill, AL, three sisters-in-law, Ida Mae Stewart of Lanett, AL, Annie Mae Williams and Leona Traylor both of LaFayette, AL and one brother-in-law, Jessie Roy Moore of LaFayette, AL, seven grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, a special friend, Benjamin Carr of Lanett, AL, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.



Mr. Derrick Carlisle, Sr

Mr. Derrick Carlisle, Sr. 88 of Five Points, AL passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at his home.



Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, 1:00 p.m. CST at Rehope Missionary Baptist Church in LaFayette, AL, Rev. Dr. Harvey L. Jones; Officiating. Burial will follow in Sweet Home Baptist Church Cemetery in Five Points, AL.



Mr. Carlisle is survived wife, Sarah Berry Carlisle, seven children: Debra (Richard) Hytower, Carrollton, GA, Ivy (Roger) Jones, Roswell, GA, Reeta (Joe) Lewis, Opelika, AL, Wyvetta (Chris) O’Neal, Opelika, AL, Derrick (Rolanda) Carlisle, Jr., Five Points, AL, Ken (Tedra) Carlisle, Five Points, AL and Aimee Heard, Auburn, AL; one sister, Maurine Jackson, Five Points, AL, one brother-in-law, Andrew Joe (Mae Fannie) Berry, Five Points, AL: thirteen grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, loving relatives and friends.



